Revolution Battle Nashville SC to 0-0 Draw in 2025 MLS Season Opener

February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The New England Revolution (0-0-1, 1 pt.) dueled Nashville SC (0-0-1, 1 pt.) to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night at GEODIS Park, in the MLS season opener. Six of the Revolution's 11 starters were making their club debuts in the shutout performance, while four players saw their first action in the league.

The Revolution's new-look squad battled the hosts through an evenly matched first half, which saw the visitors control the majority of possession. Ignatius Ganago recorded his first MLS shot with a left-footed attempt in the 24th minute, which required a touch over the bar by Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis. Forward Leo Campana, also making his club debut, contributed two shots, with one on target, in an effort to break the deadlock.

New England continued to push forward in the second half in search of a breakthrough. With Brandon Bye making his 150th MLS start on the right flank, 20-year-old defender Ilay Feingold stepped in at left back for his league debut. Feingold came close to scoring when he curled a shot high in the 76th minute. In central defense, fellow newcomers Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana posted 90-minute shifts in the shutout, while goalkeeper Aljaz Ivačič recorded three saves.

Midfielder Carles Gil donned the captain's armband for the Revolution as he also recorded his 150th MLS regular season start. Jackson Yueill registered two shots in his first Revolution appearance, while Luca Langoni and Alhassan Yusuf both earned starts to begin their first full seasons with New England. Head Coach Caleb Porter needed to deploy only one substitute to see out the draw, bringing on winger Luis Diaz in the 77th minute for his club debut.

The Revolution host the Columbus Crew next Saturday, March 1 in the club's 2025 home opener. The 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Portuguese commentary on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES

The Revolution posted a clean sheet in their MLS opener for the second time in the last three seasons (last: 2023, 1-0 at Charlotte FC).

In MLS play, the Revs are 2-0-1 over their last three meetings with Nashville, as their record in the series moves to 3-2-5.

The following seven players made their club debut tonight: F Leonardo Campana, D Brayan Ceballos. F/W Luis Diaz, D Ilay Feingold, D Mamadou Fofana, F/W Ignatius Ganago, and M Jackson Yueill.

For four of those players, it was also their MLS debut: Ceballos, Feingold, Fofana, and Ganago.

M Carles Gil, the lone returning starter from last year's season opener, and D Brandon Bye both recorded their 150th MLS regular season starts with the club.

GK Aljaž Ivačič recorded three saves in the shutout, his fifth with New England.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #1

New England Revolution 0 at Nashville SC 0

February 22, 2025 - GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tenn.)

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II

Assistant Referee: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Assistant Referee: Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Matt Thompson

Video Asst. Referee: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant VAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 37 degrees and partly cloudy

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 36'

NSH - Matthew Corcoran (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 64'

NE - Jackson Yueill (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 65'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Ilay Feingold, Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Brandon Bye; Alhassan Yusuf, Jackson Yueill; Ignatius Ganago, Carles Gil (C), Luca Langoni (Luis Diaz 77'); Leo Campana.

Substitutes Not Used: Tanner Beason, Wyatt Omsberg, Jack Panayotou, Alex Bono, Noel Buck, Maxi Urruti, Eric Klein, Andrew Farrell.

Nashville SC: Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C), Wyatt Meyer, Andy Najar; Matthew Corcoran, Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 77'), Edvard Tagseth (Jonathan Perez 90'+1); Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar.

Substitutes Not Used: Jeisson Palacios, Teal Bunbury, Joshua Bauer, Taylor Washington, Jonathan Perez, Ethan O'Brien, Adem Sipic, Brian Schwake.

