Columbus Crew Doubles-up on Chicago Fire FC, 4-2

February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's match on Saturday evening.

Match Notes:

The Crew earned a 4-2 win against Chicago Fire FC in tonight's 2025 season opener at Lower.com Field on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Black & Gold own a perfect 4-0 record in home openers since Lower.com Field's first full season (4-0 vs. Vancouver, Feb. 26, 2022; 2-0 vs. D.C. United, March 4, 2023; 1-0 vs. Atlanta United FC, Feb. 24, 2024; 4-2 vs. Chicago Fire FC, Feb. 22, 2025).

Columbus is 17-3-10 all-time in MLS home openers.

The Crew tied a Club record for most goals in a season opener and home opener with four (April 13, 1996 vs. D.C. United; Feb. 26, 2022 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC).

With three goals in the first half, it marked the first time the Black & Gold scored three goals in any half of a home opener and second time in a season opener (2013 at Chivas USA, 2nd half).

The Crew have scored multiple goals in MLS play 43 times (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; one in 2025) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023, the most in the league over that span.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe notched the opening goal for the Black & Gold in the 20th minute of the match.

It is Russell-Rowe's 10th career goal in 50 MLS regular season matches.

The Crew earned their second goal of the night via a Chicago Fire FC own goal in the 37th minute of the match.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the third and fourth goals for the Black & Gold in the 45th+1 and 50th minute of the match.

It is Rossi's second brace with Columbus after recording his first at Orlando City SC last season (May 25).

Defender Steven Moreira provided the assist to Rossi's score, the 21st of his MLS career. Moreira ranks tied for 15th for most assists in Crew history.

Midfielder & Captain Darlington Nagbe made his 400th MLS regular season start, becoming only the fourth field player and eighth overall in MLS history to accomplish the feat.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte earned his 33rd MLS regular season win, which ranks tied for fifth with Mark Dougherty and Zack Steffen in Club annals.

Tonight's attendance was a sell-out of 20,210.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.