San Diego FC Set to Make MLS Season Debut in Road Match at Dignity Health Sports Park Today

February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - History will be made this Sunday as San Diego FC (SDFC) takes the field for the first time in Major League Soccer, debuting against the reigning MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. The highly anticipated match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV at 4 p.m. PT as part of MLS' Sunday Night Soccer, with radio broadcasts available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Led by Head Coach Mikey Varas and Sporting Director Tyler Heaps, SDFC enters its inaugural campaign as MLS' 30th franchise, coinciding with the league's 30th anniversary season. The club will mark another milestone the following week when it hosts its first-ever home match at Snapdragon Stadium, presented by DIRECTV, on Saturday, March 1, against St. Louis CITY SC at 7:30 p.m. PT.

San Diego FC's Inaugural Roster Ready for MLS Debut

San Diego FC's inaugural roster features a dynamic blend of international experience, local talent, and proven MLS performers, including:

Designated Players Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Anders Dreyer

USMNT standout and San Diego native Luca de la Torre

MLS Cup Champion Emmanuel Boateng, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy

FC Nordsjælland standouts Marcus Ingvartsen and Jeppe Tverskov

Manchester United academy product and Northern Ireland national team captain Paddy McNair

For a full look at the club's roster, visit SanDiegoFC.com/roster.

A Club Built for Impact

San Diego FC's launch marks a historic moment in Southern California soccer, with an ownership group committed to making a lasting impact on and off the pitch. The club is jointly owned by:

Mohamed Mansour, a global entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist with deep ties to the sport, including ownership of the Right to Dream Academy.

The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, becoming the first Indigenous people to hold a significant ownership stake in a major men's professional sports team.

A-list investors including Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae, Grammy-nominated artist Tems, San Diego Padres All-Star Manny Machado, Spanish football legend Juan Mata, and retired Navy SEAL, author, and leadership expert Jocko Willink.

To learn more about SDFC's ownership group, please visit www.sandiegofc.com/ownership.

Building a Legacy in San Diego

SDFC is positioned to become a premier development hub for elite talent through its Right to Dream Academy, offering a fully funded, world-class residential and academic program that provides top young athletes with both high-level soccer development and a quality education. The club will play its home matches at Snapdragon Stadium, a 35,000-seat venue built with soccer in mind, where a passionate fanbase will create an electric atmosphere.

SDFC will welcome fans to Snapdragon Stadium for the first time on March 1, facing St. Louis CITY SC, a club that set the league's gold standard for expansion success with 17 wins in its inaugural 2023 season.

With an ambitious vision, a talented roster, and a commitment to building a legacy in San Diego, SDFC is ready to make its mark on MLS.

SAN DIEGO FC AT LA GALAXY

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 1

Sunday, Feb. 23 | 4:00 p.m. PT (4:10 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast: Jake Zivin (Play-By-Play); Taylor Twellman (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast: Sammy Sadovnik (Play-By-Play); Diego Valeri (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.