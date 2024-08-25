Timbers Roar Back to Draw St. Louis City SC 4-4 at Providence Park

August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers fought back from a two-goal second-half deficit to draw St. Louis CITY SC 4-4 on Saturday night at Providence Park. Evander scored the game-tying goal from a free kick in the 90+9th minute, while Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez also found the back of the net as the Timbers extended their home unbeaten run to 10 consecutive matches. With the point, Portland leapt into seventh place in the Western Conference with 37 points.

Attacking Trio

Portland's attacking trio of Evander, Jonathan Rodríguez and Felipe Mora combined to score all four of the club's goals tonight. The Timbers trident have now scored 38 of the clubs 54 regular season goals through 26 matches played. Additionally, the Timbers are the only club in MLS to have three players with 12 or more goals each for the first time in club history. Rodríguez and Mora are tied for the team lead in goals with 13 a piece, while Evander leads the Timbers in assists with 15. Notably, Evander has the second most assists in the league. With his goal and two assists tonight, the Brazilian reached 21 goals and 20 assists in his career with Portland. He became the fifth player in Timbers' history to reach the milestone, doing so in a club-record 48 matches (previously set by Diego Valeri at 62 matches). Additionally, with his brace and assist, Mora became one of six players to record 50 or more goal contributions (52 - 38g, 14a) for the Timbers in MLS regular season play.

Unbeaten at Home

With the result, the Timbers extended their home unbeaten streak to 10 games across all competitions dating back to May 15 (8-0-2), scoring 30 goals in that stretch. Additionally, Portland has netted multiple goals in all 10 of those home matches. Mora has scored 10 goals at home this season, including four in the last three straight of regular season play. Evander has tallied a goal contribution in seven straight league appearances at Providence Park, tallying five goals and nine assists in that stretch. Rodríguez notched a goal contribution in nine straight matches for Portland at home, recording seven goals and five assists.

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL - Simon Becher (Marcel Hartel), 10th minute: Marcel Hartel's corner kick from the left side found Simon Becher at the near post, which the forward headed down and into goal.

STL - Eduard Löwen (penalty kick), 36th minute: Eduard Löwen used his right foot to fire his penalty kick into the upper-left corner of the net.

POR - Jonathan Rodríguez (Felipe Mora, Evander), 39th minute: Sprung into space by Evander, Felipe Mora dribbled down the right half-space before sliding a cross into the path of Jonathan Rodríguez who tapped the ball in with his right foot at the far post.

STL - Cedric Teuchert (Marcel Hartel), 45+2 minute: A corner kick taken by Hartel from the left corner fell to Cedric Teuchert at the top of the box. The forward used his right foot to fire a low-driven ball through traffic which squeezed past Maxime Crépeau at the near post.

POR - Felipe Mora (Evander, Claudio Bravo), 57th minute: Running down the left, Claudio Bravo sent a lofted cross toward the back post, which Evander headed back across goal and into the path of Mora, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

STL - Nökkvi Thórisson (Cedric Teuchert), 58th minute: Receiving the ball on the right side of the box, Nökkvi Thórisson took a touch to set up a left-footed curling effort that found the far-post netting.

POR - Felipe Mora, 64th minute: A powerful shot taken by Evander forced Roman Bürki to parry a save in the area that Mora pounced on and fired into the bottom-left corner of the goal with his right foot.

POR - Evander, 90+9 minute: Positioned outside the left side of the area, Evander lined up a shot with his right foot that beat Bürki at the near post.

Notes

The Timbers (10-9-7, 37pts) now sit in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

Portland registered its 10 consecutive home result across all competitions, a run that dates to May 15.

Evander tallied two assists to reach a team-best 15, while adding his 12th goal of the season tonight.

With his goal and two assists tonight, the Brazilian reached 21 goals and 20 assists in his career with Portland.

Evander became the fifth player in Timbers' history to reach the milestone, doing so in a club-record 48 matches (previously set by Diego Valeri at 62 matches).

Evander now has a goal contribution in seven consecutive matches, recording five goals and seven assists in that span.

Only Valeri has a longer goal-contribution streak, with nine in 2017.

Felipe Mora notched a brace and an assist in tonight's match, bringing his season total to 13 goals and five assists.

Additionally, the three-goal-contribution night brought the Chilean forward's career tally to 52 goal contributions in 92 matches (38G, 14A).

Mora is one of six Timbers to record 50 or more goal contributions for the Timbers in MLS history.

Jonathan Rodríguez scored his 13th goal of the season tonight.

Between Evander, Mora and Rodríguez, at least two of the three players have combined on 14 goals this season.

Additionally, all three attackers have earned a goal contribution on the same goal four times, including tonight (6/22 vs. VAN, 6/1 vs. HOU, 5/25 vs. SKC).

The Timbers have scored in 23 of 26 regular season matches this season, while registering multiple goals in a league-high 20 games, including the last eight straight.

Rodríguez (yellow card accumulation) and Mora (red card suspension) will miss the Timbers' match against Seattle next weekend.

Next Game

The Timbers next host rivals Seattle Sounders in a Cascadia showdown at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) Saturday, August 31 at Providence Park. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (10-9-7, 37pts) vs. St. Louis CITY SC (4-10-12, 24pts)

August 24, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 3 4

St. Louis CITY SC 3 1 4

Scoring Summary:

STL: Becher (Hartel), 10

STL: Löwen (penalty kick), 36

POR: Rodríguez (Mora, Evander), 39

STL: Teuchert (Hartel), 45+2

POR: Mora (Evander, Bravo), 57

STL: Thórisson (Teuchert), 58

POR: Mora, 64

POR: Evander, 90+9

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Araujo (caution), 34

STL: Thórisson (caution), 50

STL: Hartel (caution), 60

POR: Evander (caution), 65

POR: Rodríguez (caution), 73

POR: Williamson (caution), 76

STL: Horn (caution), 89

POR: Mora (ejection), 90+3

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Bravo, D Zuparic, D Araujo, D Mosquera (Antony, 72), M Ayala (Toye, 86), M Chará © (Williamson, 72), M Evander, F Rodríguez, F Moreno, F Mora

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Surman, D McGraw, D E. Miller, M Paredes, F Toye

TOTAL SHOTS: 32 (Mora, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 13 (Mora, 4); FOULS: 12 (Löwen, Becher, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 12, SAVES: 2

STL: GK Bürki ©, D Reid (Horn, 69), D Hiebert, D Kessler, D Totland (Watts, 86), M Löwen, M Durkin, M Hartel, M Teuchert (Vassilev, 62), M Thórisson (Kijima, 69), F Becher (Girwood-Reich, 86)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Lundt, D Wentzel, D Yaro, M Klein

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Teuchert, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Thórisson, 2); FOULS: 22 (Durkin, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 7

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistant Referees: Jason White, Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 22,583

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

