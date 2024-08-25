Houston Dynamo FC Fall 1-0 to Toronto FC in Return to MLS Play

August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell 1-0 to Toronto FC in their return to MLS play at Shell Energy Stadium tonight despite dominating possession and doubling the visitor's shot total.

The Dynamo remain in the heart of playoff contention with nine matches remaining, including five at home and seven versus opponents inside the playoff line.

Prince Osei Owusu gave Toronto the lead in the 54th minute with a header that deflected off defender Griffin Dorsey and into the back of the net.

Houston created their first dangerous chance in the ninth minute when captain Héctor Herrera played a through ball to forward Aliyu Ibrahim in the left side of the box, who then played a dangerous low ball across the face of goal. However, the Toronto backline managed to block the chance behind goal.

Forward Ezequiel Ponce had Houston's first shot on goal when Herrera played him a low ball on the edge of the box from a set piece. The Argentinian took the shot first time, forcing goalkeeper Sean Johnson to go down and corral the on-target danger.

Dorsey fired a volley goalward in the 16th minute, but his powerful attempt went just wide of the far post.

A loose ball fell to defender Erik Sviatchenko outside the box in the 21st minute, and the 32-year-old fired an impressive shot to the top corner that forced a quick-reaction save from Johnson.

Defender Franco Escobar nearly equalized in the 62nd minute following a goal line clearance from Toronto's backline. The cleared ball fell onto the feet of the defender, but first-time strike hit the crossbar and deflected behind goal.

Another scoring opportunity came in the 80th minute when forward Sebastain Kowalczyk took his chances from deep with a right-footed blast that forced a save from Johnson.

Notably, forward Lawrence Ennali made his MLS debut at Shell Energy Stadium tonight. The Dynamo signed the German from Górnik Zabrze in Poland last month, marking the largest U22 Initiative signing in Club history.

Houston next travels to LAFC on Saturday, Aug. 31, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT at BMO Stadium, before returning home to face them again on Saturday, Sept. 7.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (10-8-7, 37 pts.) 0-1 Toronto FC (10-14-3, 33 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 25

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 16,640

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H

2H

FT

Houston Dynamo FC

0

0

0

Toronto FC

0

1

1

TOR: Prince Osei Owusu 7 (Federico Bernardeschi 8) 54'

LINEUPS:

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko (Brad Smith 79'), Griffin Dorsey (Daniel Steres 91'), Artur; Héctor Herrera (C), Ibrahim Aliyu (Lawrence Ennali 60'), Amine Bassi (Sebastian Ferreira 79'); Latif Blessing (Sebastian Kowalczyk 60'), Ezequiel Ponce

Unused substitutes: Ethan Bartlow, Andrew Tarbell, Jan Gregus, Brooklyn Raines

Total shots: 18 (Griffin Dorsey 4); Shots on goal: 4 (four players tied with 1); Fouls: 11 (Latif Blessing 4); Offside: 1 (Latif Blessing); Corner kicks: 7; Saves: 2 (Steve Clark)

Toronto FC: Sean Johnson; Sigurd Rosted, Kevin Long, Shane O'Neill (Kobe Franklin 73'), Richie Laryea (Aime Mabika 79'), Deybi Flores; Matty Longstaff (Kosi Thompson 73'), Federico Bernardeschi (Henry Wingo 60'), Jonathan Osorio (C); Derrick Etienne Jr. (Charles Sharp 79'), Prince Osei Owus

Unused substitutes: Brandon Servania, Deandre Kerr, Luka Gavran

Total shots: 9 (Prince Osei Owusu 4); Shots on goal: 3 (Prince Osei Owusu 2); Fouls: 10 (three players tied with 2); Offside: 0; Corner kicks: 3; Saves: 3 (Sean Johnson)

DISCIPLINE:

TOR: Jonathan Osario (caution; foul) 5'

TOR: Deybi Flores (caution; foul) 45'

HOU: Federico Bernardeschi (caution; wasting time) 61'

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk (caution; foul) 78'

HOU: Ben Olsen (caution; dissent) 92'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistant: Corey Rockwell

Assistant: Ryan Graves

Fourth Official: Alexis da Silva

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Weather: 90 degrees, mostly sunny skies

