Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at Los Angeles Galaxy

August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







CARSON, Calif. - Atlanta United fell 2-0 to Los Angeles Galaxy Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. Brad Guzan made six saves, including a penalty kick save in the second half, and Alexey Miranchuk made his club debut.

Xande Silva delivered the first shot on target for Atlanta in the 10th minute as he led a counterattack down the left wing before cutting inside and striking a shot into the arms of John McCarthy.

Atlanta created a pair of chances in the 30th minute as Silva carried the ball into the attacking third on the left wing and played in Jay Fortune making a run at the top of the box. Fortune took a clever touch around a Galaxy defender but had his shot blocked. Seconds later, Saba Lobjanidze received the ball at the edge of the 18-yard box and cut inside on his right-foot, however his shot was just off target.

Alexey Miranchuk entered the match in the 61st minute for Dax McCarty for his first appearance with the club as Atlanta continued to search for a breakthrough goal.

The Galaxy was awarded a penalty kick in the 66th minute after a Riqui Puig shot was ruled to have deflected of the arm of Derrick Williams. Joseph Paintsil stepped up to take the penalty, however Guzan guessed correctly and made a diving save to his left to keep the match scoreless.

Los Angeles took the lead in the 76th minute when second-half substitute Marco Reus laid the ball of to Puig at the top of the box who struck a powerful shot into the upper-right corner of the goal. The Galaxy doubled its lead in the 85th minute through Reus. The midfielder received the ball in the box and had his initial attempt blocked by Guzan for his sixth save, however the rebound fell back to Reus who passed the ball into the net.

Miranchuk nearly pulled back a goal for Atlanta, as he received the ball near the edge of the box, turned and lofted a left-footed shot off the crossbar.

Atlanta United (7-12-7, 28 points) returns to action Saturday, Aug. 31 when it travels to face Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 20-17 Los Angeles

Shots on target: 8-3 Los Angeles

Corner kicks: 3-0 Los Angeles

Fouls Committed: 12-8 Atlanta

xG: 4.1-1.8 Los Angeles

Possession: 66% - 34% Los Angeles

Passing accuracy: 94% - 86% Los Angeles

Scoring

LA - Riqui Puig (Reus) 76'

LA - Marco Reus 84'

Disciplinary

LA - Joseph Paintsil 46'

ATL - Jay Fortune 65'

LA - Riqui Puig 71'

Notes

Alexey Miranchuk made his club debut

Brad Guzan made six saves

Attendance: 25,174

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador

D: Derrick Williams

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Dax McCarty (Alexey Miranchuk - 61')

M: Jay Fortune

M: Saba Lobjanidze (Tyler Wolff - 81')

M: Xande Silva (Edwin Mosquera - 72')

F: Jamal Thiaré (Daniel Ríos - 72')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luis Abram

Noah Cobb

Luke Brennan

Matt Edwards

LA GALAXY STARTING LINEUP

GK: John McCarthy

D: Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas - 86')

D: Maya Yoshida (c)

D: John Nelson

D: Jalen Neal

M: Diego Fagundez (Miguel Berry - 62')

M: Mark Delgado (Marco Reus - 62')

M: Riqui Puig

M: Edwin Cerrillo (Gaston Brugman - 61')

F: Gabriel Pec

F: Joseph Paintsil

Substitutes not used:

Dejan Joveljic

Eriq Zavaleta

Brady Scott

Isaiah Parente

Tucker Lepley

OFFICIALS

Rubiel Vazquez (referee), Cameron Blanchard (assistant), Adam Wienckowski (assistant), Brandon Stevis (fourth), Kevin Stott (VAR), Craig Lowry (AVAR)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.