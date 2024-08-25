Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at Los Angeles Galaxy
August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
CARSON, Calif. - Atlanta United fell 2-0 to Los Angeles Galaxy Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. Brad Guzan made six saves, including a penalty kick save in the second half, and Alexey Miranchuk made his club debut.
Xande Silva delivered the first shot on target for Atlanta in the 10th minute as he led a counterattack down the left wing before cutting inside and striking a shot into the arms of John McCarthy.
Atlanta created a pair of chances in the 30th minute as Silva carried the ball into the attacking third on the left wing and played in Jay Fortune making a run at the top of the box. Fortune took a clever touch around a Galaxy defender but had his shot blocked. Seconds later, Saba Lobjanidze received the ball at the edge of the 18-yard box and cut inside on his right-foot, however his shot was just off target.
Alexey Miranchuk entered the match in the 61st minute for Dax McCarty for his first appearance with the club as Atlanta continued to search for a breakthrough goal.
The Galaxy was awarded a penalty kick in the 66th minute after a Riqui Puig shot was ruled to have deflected of the arm of Derrick Williams. Joseph Paintsil stepped up to take the penalty, however Guzan guessed correctly and made a diving save to his left to keep the match scoreless.
Los Angeles took the lead in the 76th minute when second-half substitute Marco Reus laid the ball of to Puig at the top of the box who struck a powerful shot into the upper-right corner of the goal. The Galaxy doubled its lead in the 85th minute through Reus. The midfielder received the ball in the box and had his initial attempt blocked by Guzan for his sixth save, however the rebound fell back to Reus who passed the ball into the net.
Miranchuk nearly pulled back a goal for Atlanta, as he received the ball near the edge of the box, turned and lofted a left-footed shot off the crossbar.
Atlanta United (7-12-7, 28 points) returns to action Saturday, Aug. 31 when it travels to face Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 20-17 Los Angeles
Shots on target: 8-3 Los Angeles
Corner kicks: 3-0 Los Angeles
Fouls Committed: 12-8 Atlanta
xG: 4.1-1.8 Los Angeles
Possession: 66% - 34% Los Angeles
Passing accuracy: 94% - 86% Los Angeles
Scoring
LA - Riqui Puig (Reus) 76'
LA - Marco Reus 84'
Disciplinary
LA - Joseph Paintsil 46'
ATL - Jay Fortune 65'
LA - Riqui Puig 71'
Notes
Alexey Miranchuk made his club debut
Brad Guzan made six saves
Attendance: 25,174
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Pedro Amador
D: Derrick Williams
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Brooks Lennon
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Dax McCarty (Alexey Miranchuk - 61')
M: Jay Fortune
M: Saba Lobjanidze (Tyler Wolff - 81')
M: Xande Silva (Edwin Mosquera - 72')
F: Jamal Thiaré (Daniel Ríos - 72')
Substitutes not used:
Josh Cohen
Luis Abram
Noah Cobb
Luke Brennan
Matt Edwards
LA GALAXY STARTING LINEUP
GK: John McCarthy
D: Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas - 86')
D: Maya Yoshida (c)
D: John Nelson
D: Jalen Neal
M: Diego Fagundez (Miguel Berry - 62')
M: Mark Delgado (Marco Reus - 62')
M: Riqui Puig
M: Edwin Cerrillo (Gaston Brugman - 61')
F: Gabriel Pec
F: Joseph Paintsil
Substitutes not used:
Dejan Joveljic
Eriq Zavaleta
Brady Scott
Isaiah Parente
Tucker Lepley
OFFICIALS
Rubiel Vazquez (referee), Cameron Blanchard (assistant), Adam Wienckowski (assistant), Brandon Stevis (fourth), Kevin Stott (VAR), Craig Lowry (AVAR)
