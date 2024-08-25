St. Louis CITY SC Ties with Portland Timbers at Providence Park

August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







PORTLAND, OR - St. Louis CITY SC earned a point on the road after a 4-4 tie at Portland Timbers. CITY SC took the lead within the first 11 minutes with Simon Becher scoring his first MLS goal for St. Louis from a corner kick from Marcel Hartel who notched his first MLS assist. In the 34th minute Eduard Löwen converted from the penalty spot to give CITY SC a two-goal advantage. Portland responded with a goal from Jonathan Rodríguez to cut the lead in half before Cedric Teuchert made it 3-1 to CITY SC heading into the halftime break. Portland's Felipe Mora scored in the 57th minute but again St. Louis responded through Nökkvi Thórisson a minute later. Mora scored again in the 65th minute before Evander tied it up in stoppage time to give Portland a point at home.

Postgame Notes

Cedric Teuchert scored his first career MLS goal and his third goal in his last six matches across all competitions. Additionally, Teuchert earned his first career MLS assist

Eduard Löwen scored his fourth MLS goal of the season. The goal was Löwen's tenth MLS goal of his career

Nökkvi Thórisson scored his fourth goal of the season

Simon Becher scored his first MLS goal for St. Louis

The goal was Becher's second against Portland Timbers this season (one goal against the Timbers in Leagues Cup)

Becher also scored in his first MLS match for his former club Vancouver Whitecaps

Marcel Hartel marked his first, second, and third career MLS assists

With three assists, Hartel became the second player in MLS history to record three assists in their regular season debut. Hartel joins Carlos Hermosillo, who set up three goals in his debut for the LA Galaxy on June 7, 1998.

Hartel is the second St. Louis CITY SC player to record three assists in one match in the MLS regular season. Löwen achieved the same feat against Austin FC last season

Becher, Hartel, and Teuchert have contributed to 10 of 12 goals for CITY SC during the team's last four matches

Henry Kessler and Jannes Horn made their CITY SC's debut

Tonight's match is just the second time St. Louis has scored three or more goals in the first half of an MLS game (last time was against FC Cincinnati last season)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Simon Becher (Marcel Hartel), 11th minute - Simon Becher scored a header from the center of the box off a corner kick.

STL: Eduard Löwen (penalty), 36th minute - Eduard Löwen scored a penalty kick with a right footed shot to the upper left corner.

POR: Jonathan Rodríguez (Felipe Mora, Evander), 39th minute - Jonathan Rodríguez scored a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

STL: Cedric Teuchert (Marcel Hartel), 45th + 2 minute - Cedric Teuchert scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

POR: Felipe Mora (Evander, Claudio Bravo), 57th minute - Felipe Mora scored a header from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

STL: Nökkvi Thórisson (Cedric Teuchert, Marcel Hartel), 58th minute - Nökkvi Thórisson scored a left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.

POR: Felipe Mora, 64th minute - Felipe Mora scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

POR: Evander, 90th + 9 minute - Evander scored from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

August 24, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, OR)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 3 4

St. Louis CITY SC 3 1 4

Scoring Summary

STL: Simon Becher (Marcel Hartel), 11'

STL: Eduard Löwen (penalty), 36'

POR: Jonathan Rodríguez (Felipe Mora, Evander), 39'

STL: Cedric Teuchert (Marcel Hartel), 45'+2

POR: Felipe Mora (Evander, Claudio Bravo), 57'

STL: Nökkvi Thórisson (Cedric Teuchert, Marcel Hartel), 58'

POR: Felipe Mora, 64'

POR: Evander, 90'+9

Misconduct Summary

POR: Miguel Araujo (caution), 34'

STL: Nökkvi Thórisson (caution), 50'

STL: Marcel Hartel (caution), 60'

POR: Jonathan Rodríguez (caution), 73'

POR: Eryk Williamson (caution), 76'

STL: Jannes Horn (caution), 89'

POR: Felipe Mora (ejection), 90'+3

Lineups

POR: GK Maxime Crépeau; D Juan Mosquera (Antony, 72'), D Miguel Araujo, D Dario Zuparic, D Claudio Bravo; M David Ayala (Mason Toye, 86'), M Diego Chara © (Eryk Williamson, 72'); M Santiago Moreno, M Evander, M Jonathan Rodríguez; F Felipe Mora

Substitutes not used: GK James Pantemis, GK Trey Muse, D Eric Miller, D Zac McGraw, D Finn Surman, M Cristhian Paredes

TOTAL SHOTS: 32; SHOTS ON GOAL: 13; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 11; SAVES: 3

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Tomas Totland (Akil Watts, 86'), D Henry Kessler, D Kyle Hiebert, D Jay Reid (Jannes Horn, 69'); M Eduard Löwen, M Chris Durkin; M Marcel Hartel, M Cedric Teuchert (Indiana Vassilev, 62'), M Nökkvi Thórisson (Hosei Kijima, 69'); F Simon Becher (Jake Girdwood-Reich, 86')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Michael Wentzel, D Josh Yaro, M John Klein

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 22; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 7

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistant Referees: Jason White, Felisha Mariscal, Victor Rivas

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Venue: Providence Park

Weather: Cloudy, 64 degrees

ST. LOUIS CITY SC POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim Head Coach John Hackworth

Opening Statement:

Really don't know what to say. It's hard to imagine coming to a place like this and scoring four goals, being up and then just losing one versus one defensive battles. And while this is usually when you go to Portland, and if you could say, hey, you're gonna get a draw out of the game, you would take it. But it doesn't feel that way. And that's not what we had a chance to do. So definitely feel like we let two points slip there. Nobody to blame but ourselves. I would like to have a conversation with somebody in VAR, where they can explain to me how there's a confrontation after the goal that got called back for offsides, but at the end of the day, that's not what lost us the game. So, we just have to go on with it. Try to see if we can look at the game film and identify a way where we can look at this going into [the] Galaxy [match] and improve. This is definitely an Achilles heel, our Achilles heel right now, because we're giving up too many goals, and it's very frustrating.

On not being able to close out the game:

Yeah. I mean, it's pretty simple. It's just, it's, I don't even know what to say Tom [Timmerman], you know, I'm anxious to go look at the game film. I do want to give Portland credit. I mean, they're a really good team. They have some very dynamic attacking players. You know, Evander hits a worldie of a free kick there. Not sure that was a foul. Doesn't look like Hosei [Kijima] even touched him. But again, that's on us, you know, we have to do better in these areas, because we can't expect to go on the road and score four goals and give up four goals. That's just unacceptable.

On Marcel Hartel's performance tonight:

Yeah, [Marcel Hartel] Cello is an exceptional player, and fantastic for him to get three assists. But at the same time, you know, like, the one thing I like about our locker room right now is everyone is really, really upset. I don't think there's one person in there that isn't feeling the exact same way I am. You know, Roman [Bürki] spoke very candidly about the fact that this just is not, it's not going to get us to where we want to go. We're not going to be the team no matter whether we're scoring four goals or not, got to be able to defend your box and for somebody and do that well.

On if the team is coming together defensively:

Sometimes like the number of goals you give up, or the number of goals you score, you know can hide a lot of the in between, the transition moments. And so, you know, an easy way to prevent some of these defensive moments from happening is just be better with the ball. And unfortunately, you know, when you ask that question, all I can think about is like our team has come together really well. We are playing, I would still say we're playing better, but on the same side, we're not when we give up those many goals and do it in the fashion that we did it. So, you know, while we have improved a lot as a group, we still have so many areas we have to get right.

Forward Simon Becher

On how much the result hurt:

I think we poured a lot into the game. A lot of different people contributed. And yeah, with the performance we had, it really stings, to be honest. I feel like we should have walked away with three points, but yeah, you mean going on the road and playing like that for 110 minutes almost, really stings, especially when, yeah, you work that hard and you put that much in the game.

On what is not working for the team defensively:

Honestly, I think we're going to have to look at it. And I think defensively, it starts with 11 players, so I don't think that it boils down to one or two moments. I think across the board, you know, we have to be better. We have to win duels, win second balls. And I think that, yeah, in a game where maybe it wasn't our best game, when you are clinical in those in those moments, yeah, we just have to, I guess, be better as a team and see that out.

On how he felt about the team and his involvement:

I think even in our last couple games, we've shown flashes. I think I spoke about it earlier. It's about doing it for 75, 80, 90 minutes, and I think we're yet to put together a complete game. And I think that's a maturity thing. It's a thing that the team has to do if we want to be where we want to be. It's something we need to work on. It's something we need to do, because I think we're so good for so long. And, you know, I think, you know, as an 11, as a 15, as a 21-man squad on the day, we have to really come together in those moments when things aren't going well, because that's inevitable, and see it through.

