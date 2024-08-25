Goals from Gallagher, Bukari Lead Austin FC to Road Win Over Nashville
August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Nashville, TENNESSEE - Goals from Jon Gallagher and Osman Bukari, coupled with several important saves by Brad Stuver, led Austin FC to a 2-0 win over Nashville SC on Saturday night at GEODIS Park. The result marked Austin's seventh shutout of the season and lifted the Verde & Black above the playoff line in the MLS Western Conference.
The first half had an eventful start with Nashville SC awarded a penalty kick in the 7 th minute. But Stuver made a massive save to deny Hany Mukhtar and keep the game scoreless. Later in the half, Alex Ring found Gallagher free on the left with a precise through ball. Gallagher beat Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis to give Austin the lead.
A closely-contested second half saw Stuver make a few more important saves before Bukari sealed the victory in the 84 th minute. Austin's new Designated Player scored his first goal for the Club, rounding Willis and rolling the ball into an empty net.
Goal-Scoring Summary
ATX (0-1) - Jon Gallagher (assisted by Alex Ring) 43'
ATX (0-2) - Osman Bukari (unassisted) 84'
Media Assets
Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC)
Box Score - Austin FC vs. Nashville FC | August 24, 2024
Match Highlights (credit Apple TV)
Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.
Match Information
Venue: GEODIS Park (Nashville, TN)
Weather: Sunny, 82 degrees
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Assistant Referee 1: Brooke Mayo
Assistant Referee 2: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho
Fourth Official: Lukasz Szpala
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Claudiu Badea
Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
Next Match
Austin FC will play its 27 th match overall of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season against Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2024
- San Jose Earns First Road Win Over RSL Since 2021 Behind Goals from Cristian Espinoza, Amahl Pellegrino - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 1-0 to Toronto FC in Return to MLS Play - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Soars to 3-0 Win Over Orlando - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-0 Shutout Victory Over Atlanta United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Roar Back to Draw St. Louis City SC 4-4 at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at Los Angeles Galaxy - Atlanta United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Ties with Portland Timbers at Providence Park - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Austin FC - Nashville SC
- Goals from Gallagher, Bukari Lead Austin FC to Road Win Over Nashville - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Goals from Gallagher, Bukari Lead Austin FC to Road Win Over Nashville
- Austin FC Acquires $1,075,000 in General Allocation Money
- Q2 Stadium to Host Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match Between Tigres Uanl and CF Pachuca
- Austin FC to Face Los Angeles FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32
- Austin FC Advances to Leagues Cup Knockout Rounds with 2-0 Win Over CF Monterrey