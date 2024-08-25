Goals from Gallagher, Bukari Lead Austin FC to Road Win Over Nashville

August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville, TENNESSEE - Goals from Jon Gallagher and Osman Bukari, coupled with several important saves by Brad Stuver, led Austin FC to a 2-0 win over Nashville SC on Saturday night at GEODIS Park. The result marked Austin's seventh shutout of the season and lifted the Verde & Black above the playoff line in the MLS Western Conference.

The first half had an eventful start with Nashville SC awarded a penalty kick in the 7 th minute. But Stuver made a massive save to deny Hany Mukhtar and keep the game scoreless. Later in the half, Alex Ring found Gallagher free on the left with a precise through ball. Gallagher beat Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis to give Austin the lead.

A closely-contested second half saw Stuver make a few more important saves before Bukari sealed the victory in the 84 th minute. Austin's new Designated Player scored his first goal for the Club, rounding Willis and rolling the ball into an empty net.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (0-1) - Jon Gallagher (assisted by Alex Ring) 43'

ATX (0-2) - Osman Bukari (unassisted) 84'

Match Information

Venue: GEODIS Park (Nashville, TN)

Weather: Sunny, 82 degrees

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referee 1: Brooke Mayo

Assistant Referee 2: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Lukasz Szpala

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Claudiu Badea

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its 27 th match overall of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season against Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

