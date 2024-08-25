Philadelphia Union 2 Falls to Colorado Rapids 2
August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted the Colorado Rapids at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon in a third-place 2024 Leagues Cup match, drawing 2-2. Colorado opened up the scoring in the 38th minute with a goal from Calvin Harris. The Union leveled the score in the 41st minute when forward Tai Baribo found the back of the net. In the 44th minute, forward Tai Baribo gave the Union the lead after scoring his second goal of the match. With the goal, Baribo completed his third Leagues Cup brace and recorded his seventh career Leagues Cup goal. In the second half, Oliver Larraz equalized for Colorado in the 49th minute. After the match ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation, the two clubs went to a post-regulation shootout, where the Union ultimately fell short.
Philadelphia Union 2(1) - Colorado Rapids 2(3)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Sunday, August 25, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Fernando Guerrero
AR1:Michel Espinoza
AR2: Leonardo Castillo
4TH: Victor Caceres
VAR: Erick Miranda
AVAR: Oscar Mejia
Weather: 84 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
COL - Calvin Harris (Navarro) 38'
PHI - Tai Baribo (Wagner) 41'
PHI - Tai Baribo (unassisted) 44'
COL - Oliver Larraz (unassisted) 49'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
COL - Andreas Maxsø (caution) 25'
PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 26'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Quinn Sullivan (Sam Adeniran 81'), Leon Flach (Alejandro Bedoya 62'), Dániel Gazdag, Jesús Bueno (Danley Jean Jacques 62'); Mikael Uhre (Jack McGlynn 62'), Tai Baribo.
Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Holden Trent; Jeremy Rafanello, CJ Olney Jr.; Chris Donovan; Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya.
Colorado Rapids: Zackary Steffen; Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Andreas Maxsø, Sam Vines (Jackson Travis 64'); Connor Ronan, Oliver Larraz, Djordje Mihailovic, Cole Bassett; Calvin Harris (Jonathan Lewis 85'), Rafael Navarro (Darren Yapi 89').
Substitutes not used: Adam Beaudry, Ethan Bandre; Michael Edwards; Omir Fernández, Jasper Löffelsend; Sebastian Anderson; Wayne Frederick, Kimani Stewart-Baynes.
TEAM NOTES
Forward Tai Baribo recorded his third career Leagues Cup brace and leads the club in Leagues Cup goals with seven.
The Union resume MLS play against Columbus Crew at Subaru Park on Wednesday, August 28 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
