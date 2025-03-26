Philadelphia Union to Host Eintracht Frankfurt in International Friendly

March 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they will host German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in an international friendly match at Subaru Park. Organized by Match IQ GmbH, the match will be played on Saturday, August 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The match counts as one of three bonus games for all Union Full Season Ticket Members and is included in their memberships. Tickets go on sale to the general public today, March 26, and will be available for purchase HERE. Groups of 10 or more qualify for a discount and can contact Philadelphia Union Group Sales department at groups@philadelphiaunion.com.

"We're excited to welcome Eintracht Frankfurt back to Philadelphia and Subaru Park as part of their training camp," said Ernst Tanner, Sporting Director, Philadelphia Union. "As sister cities, this match represents our ongoing commitment to collaboration and global partnership. On the field, we expect a tough, competitive match between two top-tier teams. Both sides share a dynamic, aggressive playing style and a relentless, hardworking, underdog mentality. With two of the most passionate fanbases in the game, we look forward to our fans experiencing this high-level international competition."

"In the first place, it is essential this summer that we can prepare ourselves as best as possible for the new season. Last year, we laid the groundwork for a strong first half of the season in Louisville. We were very satisfied with the conditions and have therefore decided to take advantage of this opportunity again this year. Additionally, the training camp aligns with Eintracht Frankfurt's internationalization strategy. The motto 'Building bridges' is more relevant than ever," says Sports Director Markus Krösche. "The U.S. market is interesting in many respects. Alongside the great infrastructure we can expect there, it also offers us, as a club, an exciting platform to advance our development. We are very much looking forward to returning to the US in the summer and presenting ourselves to Eintracht and football fans there. We are excited about both returning to Louisville, where we felt very comfortable and welcome last year, and the days in Philadelphia - a city with a long football history, a partner city of Frankfurt, and also one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. A great conclusion to the training camp."

"Outstanding and state-of-the-art training facilities, a city passionate about soccer and the US as both a major sports nation and emerging soccer market - Louisville as well as Philadelphia provide the ideal setting for our upcoming summer training camp," said Eintracht Frankfurt Sporting Director, Timmo Hardung. "When you have had such positive experiences as we did last year, you are always happy to return. Our summer training camp not only laid the foundation for the current season from a sporting perspective but also played a key role in strengthening our bond as a team - with all the players and staff. The facilities at which we will be training during this Preseason Tour provide ideal conditions for us to take the next steps in our summer preparation and to best position ourselves for the challenges of the 2025/26 season. Of course, it is important for us to connect with Eintracht and general soccer fans in North America. This, of course, includes the friendly match against MLS club Philadelphia Union - a true test to conclude our training camp, which we are very much looking forward to. A trip like this requires its own individual efforts, but as a team we are used to the intensity of league and European competition with matches every three days."

The connection between the Philadelphia Union and Eintracht Frankfurt runs deep, as Frankfurt, Germany has been an official Sister City of Philadelphia since 2015, marking a decade of cooperation, communication, and cultural exchange. Over these 10 years, the bond between the two cities has strengthened, with sports playing a key role in deepening international ties.

The two clubs met for a friendly in 2018, where the Union secured a 1-0 victory on July 14, with a goal by former Union Homegrown, Derrick Jones. Additionally, the Union signed Mexican midfielder Marco Fabián from Frankfurt in 2019 and later transferred Homegrown talent Paxten Aaronson to the Bundesliga side. Aaronson remains part of Frankfurt's squad but is currently on loan to FC Utrecht.

Eintracht Frankfurt currently sits in fourth place in the Bundesliga, Germany's top-tier league. The club has also secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, where they will face English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur F.C. in the first leg on April 10. The club's history includes a Bundesliga title, two UEFA Europa League trophies (1979, 2021), and five DFB-Pokal championships.

The Union return to MLS action on Saturday, March 29 when they travel to Chase Stadium to play Inter Miami CF (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

