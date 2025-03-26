Chicago Fire Names Ted Glick Chief Ticketing Officer, SVP of Stadium Programming and Events

March 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC announced today that Ted Glick has been hired to be the Club's Chief Ticketing Officer, SVP of Stadium Programming and Events. His time with the Fire will begin April 1 and he will report directly to the President of Business Operations, Dave Baldwin.

Glick, who has led multiple record-breaking sales campaigns in the sports industry, will be responsible for leading all ticketing efforts for the Fire, including sales, service and operations, as well as driving key external growth initiatives. This includes playing a prominent role in leading hospitality sales efforts and event programming at any future Chicago Fire stadium.

"I'm so excited to be joining the Fire. My family and I are looking forward to becoming a part of the fantastic community in Chicago and calling the city home," stated Glick. "Getting the opportunity to work for a world-class owner like Joe Mansueto, whose investment in this city is evident, is incredibly motivating. Also, collaborating with Dave again is going to be special. The growth of this Club over the past few years has been impressive, and I am inspired by the future of the organization on and off the pitch."

"Having worked with Ted before, I know first-hand how accomplished he is and the impact he will have on our Club," said Dave Baldwin. "Ted is a proven leader who will help build upon our ticketing growth from the last two years, both in our current stadium and as we continue the search for a potential future venue. We could not be more excited to have him join us."

Glick was most recently the Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Legends, where he led all premium sales strategy and execution for the company's Iberian region (Spain and Portugal) based in Madrid. This included leading the sales strategy, consulting, and execution efforts for multiple new stadium projects, most recently for FC Barcelona's New Spotify Camp Nou, where he led one of the most successful sales campaigns in European soccer history. Additionally, he spearheaded engagements with Real Madrid CF, Valencia CF, FC Porto, and multiple other top division European clubs.

Prior to Legends, Glick held leadership roles across most of the major North American sports leagues, including the NFL (Washington Commanders), NHL (New Jersey Devils), and the NBA (Philadelphia 76ers). Glick also has experience working directly with MLS, having served as the Vice President of Sales and Service for Sacramento Republic FC, which was slated to be the 29th MLS franchise prior to making the decision to remain in their current League, the USL.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Glick has a true passion for soccer, having grown up around the world's game in the US and UK. His father, Tom, led the business functions of the Premier League's Chelsea Football Club and Manchester City Football Club, Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC and New York City FC, and the EFL Championship's Derby County FC.

Glick holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Marketing from Boston College, and will be moving to Chicago with his wife, Tiffany, and daughter, Skylar.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.