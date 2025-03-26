Colorado Rapids Acquire 2027 Second Round SuperDraft Pick and up to $250,000 in Conditional GAM from Nashville SC
March 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have acquired a 2027 second round SuperDraft pick and up to $250,000 in conditional GAM from Nashville SC in exchange for the SuperDraft Priority of forward Gunnar Studenhofft, the club announced today. Colorado will also retain a percentage of any future transfer of Studenhofft.
Colorado drafted Studenhofft with the 60th overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.
TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have acquired a 2027 second round SuperDraft pick, up to $250,000 in conditional GAM, and a percentage of any future transfer of Studenhofft from Nashville SC in exchange for Studenhofft's SuperDraft Priority.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 26, 2025
- Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Rights to Forward Gunnar Studenhofft from Colorado Rapids - Nashville SC
- Colorado Rapids Acquire 2027 Second Round SuperDraft Pick and up to $250,000 in Conditional GAM from Nashville SC - Colorado Rapids
- New England Revolution Launch New Travel Marketplace Platform, "Revolution Travel" - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire Names Ted Glick Chief Ticketing Officer, SVP of Stadium Programming and Events - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Acquire 2027 Second Round SuperDraft Pick and up to $250,000 in Conditional GAM from Nashville SC
- Colorado Rapids Hosting Second Annual Bark at the Park
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Connor Ronan Undergoes Successful Appendectomy
- U.S. Women's National Team Will Face the Republic of Ireland on June 26 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.
- Rapids Lose Their First Match of the MLS Regular Season, Fall to Portland Timbers 0-3