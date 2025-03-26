Colorado Rapids Acquire 2027 Second Round SuperDraft Pick and up to $250,000 in Conditional GAM from Nashville SC

March 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have acquired a 2027 second round SuperDraft pick and up to $250,000 in conditional GAM from Nashville SC in exchange for the SuperDraft Priority of forward Gunnar Studenhofft, the club announced today. Colorado will also retain a percentage of any future transfer of Studenhofft.

Colorado drafted Studenhofft with the 60th overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have acquired a 2027 second round SuperDraft pick, up to $250,000 in conditional GAM, and a percentage of any future transfer of Studenhofft from Nashville SC in exchange for Studenhofft's SuperDraft Priority.

