Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Rights to Forward Gunnar Studenhofft from Colorado Rapids

March 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired the MLS SuperDraft Priority to forward Gunnar Studenhofft from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for its 2027 natural second round MLS SuperDraft pick and up to $250,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM). By acquiring Studenhofft's SuperDraft Priority, Nashville SC has the exclusive ability to sign Studenhofft to a Major League Soccer contract prior to 2027.

"Gunnar is a unique combination of pace and strength, and as a goal threat will add a unique dimension to Huntsville City FC," said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He has the potential to be a first team prospect, and we are excited to have him as a member of our organization."

Studenhofft, who was drafted 60th overall by the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, joined Huntsville City Football Club prior to the 2025 season after playing collegiately at the University of South Florida (USF) for one season and Manhattan University for two. During Huntsville's 4-1 season opening victory over Chicago Fire FC II on March 9, the forward scored a goal in his professional debut.

At USF, Studenhofft made 13 appearances (10 starts) and scored a team-leading four goals. His play earned him AAC Second-Team All-Conference honors. During his time with Manhattan, Studenhofft made 33 appearances (32 starts) with 12 goals and five assists, including leading the team in goals in 2023 with seven. He earned All-MAAC First Team honors in 2023 and Second Team honors in 2022.

On the international stage, Studenhofft made his Cayman Islands senior national team debut on March 24, 2021 during a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification match vs. Suriname. He has scored two goals in six appearances, both during CONCACAF Nations League matches.

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires the SuperDraft Priority to forward Gunnar Studenhofft from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for its 2027 natural second round MLS SuperDraft pick and up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). In addition, the Colorado Rapids retain a sell-on percentage if Studenhofft is transferred inside or outside MLS in the future.

GUNNAR STUDENHOFFT

Position: Forward

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 200 lbs.

Birthdate: April 5, 2002

Age: 22

Birthplace: Cayman Islands

Nationality: Caymanian

Last club: Colorado Rapids (playing with Huntsville City FC)

How acquired: SuperDraft Priority acquired via trade with Colorado Rapids on March 26, 2025

