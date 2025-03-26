New England Revolution Launch New Travel Marketplace Platform, "Revolution Travel"

March 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution are offering fans a new way to plan unforgettable trips to home and away games with Revolution Travel, now live online here. The new marketplace travel platform is a one-stop shop for Revolution and Major League Soccer fans globally to build custom-built packages including tickets, hotels, and flights, with exclusive discounted rates.

The Revolution Travel platform, designed specifically with the original MLS club's fans in mind, gives supporters freedom to choose from fully customizable options for match tickets, hotel rooms, and flight itineraries, adjustable based on preference and budget. As an added benefit, fans who choose to bundle two or more services through Revolution Travel can unlock more exclusive discounted rates, saving them up to 30% on their Revolution trips.

"We are pleased to launch this new all-in-one travel marketplace, making it easier for Revolution fans to plan their away day experiences," said Brian Bilello, president of the New England Revolution. "The platform offers built-in flexibility, allowing fans to customize their perfect travel packages for any match. Whether attending a game on the road or visiting Gillette Stadium, we are confident this streamlined tool will help enhance the overall gameday experience for our fans."

New England fans now view the entire 2025 schedule and book their exclusive Revolution Travel packages online. Large groups are equally welcome to benefit from the easy-to-use platform; special group rates are available to unlock for parties of seven or greater.

The Revolution, now four games into the new 2025 MLS regular season, have 15 away games and 15 home matches remaining on this year's schedule. New England will next take the field for a home match at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 29 vs. New York Red Bulls (2:30 p.m. ET). Fans can then catch the Revolution on the road the following Saturday, April 5 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 p.m. ET), and again on April 12 at Atlanta United FC (2:30 p.m.).

