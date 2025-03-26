International Duty: Four Inter Miami CF Players Represent Club Abroad in March FIFA Window

March 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







During the recent March FIFA international break, four Inter Miami CF players represented the Club abroad with their respective countries on the international stage. Telasco Segovia featured in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while Academy products Noah Allen, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Santiago Morales competed in youth national team friendlies.

Let's take a closer look at our players' performances on international duty this March FIFA window.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela

Segovia was once again instrumental for La Vinotinto. The midfielder started in the match against Ecuador, playing 62 minutes in his team's 2-1 loss on Friday, March 21.

In Venezuela's second match, Segovia came on as a substitute in the 52nd minute in an important win over Peru this past Tuesday, March 25. The 21-year-old midfielder showcased great work rate and was a key playmaker in creating dangerous chances. With Segovia's contribution, Venezuela secured three crucial points, positioning them in the playoff spot for the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Noah Allen - Greece U-21

Allen earned his first call-up to the Greek national team at the U-21 level.

The defender made his debut on March 21 as a second-half substitute in a goalless draw against Albania U-21. He then secured his first start in the following match against Bulgaria U-21, which ended in a 1-1 draw on March 25.

Benjamin Cremaschi - U-20 USMYNT

The Academy product joined the U.S. U-20 national team for their training camp and friendlies in L'Arbir, Spain. Cremaschi and the U-20 USMYNT played two matches against Mexico and Japan, securing a 3-0 win on March 22 and a 1-1 draw on March 24. Notably, Cremaschi started and captained the team in the victory against Mexico.

Santiago Morales - U-18 USMYNT

Morales was part of the U.S. U-18 national team for their training camp and friendlies in Marbella, Spain. The Academy product midfielder and the U-18 USMYNT faced Morocco and Norway, earning a 2-2 draw on March 22 and a 4-3 win on March 25. Morales notably started and captained the team in the draw against Morocco.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.