San Jose Earns First Road Win Over RSL Since 2021 Behind Goals from Cristian Espinoza, Amahl Pellegrino

August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes celebrate win

SANDY, Utah - The San Jose Earthquakes defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday night in front of 21,015 fans at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

San Jose struck first in the 20th minute when midfielder Jackson Yueill intercepted a wayward pass and dished the ball in transition to right winger Cristian Espinoza, who powered a shot from the edge of the box through the hands of RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Espinoza also amassed his 100th career goal contribution in the process.

The Quakes' high press continued to pay dividends in the 29th minute, with chances on frame by Ousseni Bouda and Amahl Pellegrino parried away at the last moment. Four minutes later, San Jose would be rewarded for their relentlessness when an Espinoza free kick bounced off the post, then off MacMath's hands to an opportunistic Pellegrino for a tap-in to make it 2-0 for the Quakes heading into intermission.

The second half saw the hosts trying to carve a path back into the match, and the San Jose goal was under constant pressure. However, goalkeeper Daniel, making his return to MLS play for the first time since March after undergoing hamstring surgery, collaborated with the back line on multiple defensive stands through the final whistle to preserve the clean sheet and the team's second league road win of the season.

The Quakes now return to San Jose for their next MLS regular season contest next Saturday, Aug. 31, against Minnesota United Football Club. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The Quakes move to 16-14-12 (57 GF, 61 GA) against Real Salt Lake in MLS regular-season competition, including a 6-8-7 (21 GF, 34 GA) record away.

San Jose won their second consecutive game over Real Salt Lake in the all-time series and also broke a two-game road losing streak against RSL, earning their first win in Utah since Oct. 30, 2021. That night, the Quakes won a 4-3 shootout with the final goal scored by current team captain Jackson Yueill.

Real Salt Lake was 8-2-1 at home in MLS play this season before tonight.

After striking first blood in the 20th minute, San Jose moved to 4-5-1 in MLS play when scoring first this season.

The 2-0 shutout win was San Jose's second clean sheet earned this MLS season, with the other on July 7 vs. Chicago Fire FC (1-0) behind William Yarbrough in goal. They also blanked Oakland Roots SC 1-0 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 with Emi Ochoa in net.

Both of San Jose's MLS road wins this season occurred in the two games on the schedule more than 4,000 feet above sea level after defeating the Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park (5,168 ft) on May 11 and tonight at America First Field (4,450 ft).

Espinoza's 20th-minute goal was his 100th goal contribution in an Earthquakes uniform in MLS regular-season play (32g/68a). Only Chris Wondolowski (207) and Ronald Cerritos (108) have achieved this in club history. Quakes assistant coach Steve Ralston also achieved this milestone of 100-plus MLS goal contributions with one club during his playing career with the New England Revolution (115).

Espinoza also led all players tonight in shot-on-goal contributions with eight.

Yueill's 20th-minute assist was his second of the MLS season and second goal contribution in three games across all competitions after scoring in the fifth minute against Club Necaxa in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Aug. 8.

Forward Amahl Pellegrino scored his team-leading sixth goal of the MLS season in the 29th minute. It also marked the Norwegian's third goal contribution in three games across all competition after notching two assists against Club Necaxa in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Aug. 8.

Forward Ousseni Bouda made his first MLS start. The Stanford University product was dangerous up front for 84 minutes, with four shots and a defensive clearance on the night.

Making his long recovery from hamstring surgery, San Jose goalkeeper Daniel earned his first win and clean sheet in MLS play this season. In fact, he was making his first start in MLS play since March 16. The Brazilian shot-stopper returned briefly July 27 for the Quakes' win over Chivas de Guadalajara in Leagues Cup group stage play but missed the remainder of the team's run to the tournament's Round of 16.

While forward Jeremy Ebobisse ended his MLS consecutive-game streak (99) due to injury, Espinoza extended his run to a league-high 101 with his start tonight.

Tonight's victory marked the first time in MLS play the Quakes won wearing their white-and-red secondary uniforms, which are inspired by their NASL-era strip and a nod to the club's 50th anniversary this year. The team had lost its first 10 league games donning "The 50 Kit."

Real Salt Lake 0 - 2 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 - America First Field; Sandy, Utah

Weather: 69°F Clear

Attendance: 21,015

Coors Light Man of the Match: Cristian Espinoza

Match Officials:

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

AR1: Jeffrey Greeson

AR2: Adam Garner

4th: Mark Allatin

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) - Cristian Espinoza (Jackson Yueill) 20'

SJ (0-2) - Amahl Pellegrino (unassisted) 33'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Carlos Gruezo (caution) 37'

RSL - Lachlan Brook (caution) 81'

REAL SALT LAKE: Zac MacMath; Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Bode Hidalgo (Javain Brown 74'), Alexandros Katranis; Braian Ojeda (Nelson Palacio 61'), Diogo Gonçalves, Emeka Eneli, Matt Crooks (Benji Michel 74'), Maikel Chang (Lachlan Brook 61'); Cristian Arango (C) (Anderson Julio 42').

Substitutes not used: Gavin Beavers (GK), Andrew Brody, Philip Quinton.

POSS.: 62.7%; SHOTS: 17; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 16; xG: 1.1

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel; Vítor Costa, Rodrigues, Daniel Munie, Benji Kikanović; Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill (C) (Michael Baldisimo 72'), Hernán López (Niko Tsakiris 46'); Amahl Pellegrino (Paul Marie 66'), Cristian Espinoza (Jack Skahan 84'), Ousseni Bouda (Tanner Beason 84').

Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough (GK), Alfredo Morales, Tommy Thompson, Oscar Verhoeven.

POSS.: 37.3%; SHOTS: 15 ; SOG: 7; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 13; xG: 2.3

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On earning the club's second clean sheet in MLS play this season:

"It's about getting back in your shape. To get back into your shape, get compact. They're going to have some of the ball because they're pushing numbers forward. And I thought we really defended the box well. We went to a back five at the end in the 80th minute but I think the biggest difference was we continued to get pressure high up the field when we did that. It was unlike the LA Galaxy game at home in Leagues Cup, where we conceded so much space and they got us on that diagonal. It was about just continuing to try to get pressure and not just concede space and try to get the third goal. We didn't get it, but a clean sheet on the road? We're happy."

On attempting to neutralize Real Salt Lake's potent attack:

"Real Salt Lake is interesting with the way they build. They have a low right fullback, and they'll tuck in the attacking mid, and then they'll have one of their wingers tuck in. It gives you a little bit of a problem with them putting two players right in front of our back four. We really wanted Carlos [Gruezo] and Jackson [Yueill] to sit a little bit lower and get really, really compact with our three and then have [Ousseni] Bouda higher and then try not to let him play through the middle. If it goes outside, we can release. We can get pressure there. But I thought Carlos and Jackson did a really good job. I thought Bouda was excellent. He's a guy that really likes to press, an extremely hard worker. Super happy for him. He almost scored; he created. He's a player that will challenge, likes to hold the ball. And again, he hasn't played a lot for us this year. I thought Bouda was excellent."

On taking advantage of transition moments:

"I think our transition from defense to attack was dangerous, especially in the first half with [Amahl] Pellegrino, Cristian [Espinoza], [Ousseni] Bouda and Hernán [López]. Just very, very dynamic. We won the ball in really good areas, and we have a lot of pace to go forward. I was just happy with the consistent 94-minute performance on the road. I feel like it was a really complete win. I told the guys the last six or seven games have been really, really good. We haven't won them all, obviously, but ever since the Houston game at home, we started showing a lot of fight. And you know, we've had a couple losses late in games, but tonight was really good."

On Cristian Espinoza's 100th goal contribution with San Jose:

"He's been such a important part of this club. The one thing about Cristian that a lot of people don't know is that he's one of the hardest working players in training every single day. He starts with the warmup. He's flying around. And then in the game, you see, he leaves everything on the field every time. That's what we're looking to try to build here, to get players that will leave everything on the field every single time and Cristian is one of those."

On Michael Baldisimo coming on to help close the game defensively:

"He's another player that hasn't played a lot this year. Baldisimo is one of the best footballers on the team in terms of his technique. Very good passer. The one thing he's gotten better at is winning duels. He had a couple really big tackles for us in the game, and he's another player I'm really proud of. He had a really good week of training and he got rewarded with playing tonight."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CRISTIAN ESPINOZA

On securing a road win in a tough environment:

"I think it was the mentality that we came here with knowing it would be a tough game against a really good team with good players. Also, knowing that our situation that we aren't in the spot we want to be, but there are still eight games left. So we need to keep fighting and tonight, we got three points that were really important for us."

On earning the team's second clean sheet in MLS play this season:

"I think the key was the intensity that we put in every time we needed to press. Obviously, it's not possible to pressing the same way the entire game. A couple plays, they found the space in behind us and we need to keep working on it. But I think overall, we pressed in a really good shape and that's why we took the three points."

On notching 100 goal contributions to become only the third player in club history to achieve the feat:

"It means a lot. Since I came here in 2019, I never expected to achieve all these numbers. Obviously, I'm really happy. I hope I can keep going and achieve more with San Jose."

Images from this story

