The Numbers Behind Inter Miami CF's Historic Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs-Clinching Regular Season

On Saturday evening Inter Miami CF clinched its Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with the team's win against FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium, with eight regular season fixtures to spare. The qualification for what will be the Club's third playoffs appearance is product of a historic regular season with Inter Miami's best-ever record and statistics to date, as the team continues in its quest to compete for the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup titles.

Let's take a look at the numbers behind the historic 2024 playoffs clinching regular season.

Third-Fastest Team to Clinch a Playoffs Berth

Inter Miami became the fourth team to clinch a spot in the postseason within the first 26 games of a 34-game season, joining LAFC (25 games in 2022 and 2019) and Cincinnati (26 in 2023). Notably, LAFC and Cincinnati went on to win the Supporters' Shield following their record playoff-clinching campaigns.

Record Points, Wins and Goals

Thus far, the 2024 regular season has seen Inter Miami post record numbers in several categories:

Most points in Club history: 56 points (2023: 34 points, 2022: 48 points, 2021: 41 points, 2020: 24 points)

Most wins in Club history: 17 (2023: 9, 2022: 14, 2021: 12, 2020: 7)

Most goals in Club history: 58 (2023: 41, 2022: 47, 2021: 36, 2020: 25)

Leading Scorers

Inter Miami leads the league in goals with 58 (seven more than the next team), with only one goal resulting from a penalty. The goals have come from 14 different contributors, with captain Lionel Messi (12) and forwards Luis Suárez (14) and Leonardo Campana (5) being the leading scorers this regular season.

Most Wins in the League

Inter Miami has recorded the most wins, winning 17 of its 26 games so far this regular season.

Fortress at Chase Stadium

Inter Miami is second in the Eastern Conference in terms of most games unbeaten in home play with 11 (eight wins, three draws), behind Columbus Crew and NYRB with 12.

Record on the Road

Inter Miami is second in MLS in away wins with eight, only behind Cincinnati's nine. Additionally, the Club is tied for most games undefeated on the road with 10.

