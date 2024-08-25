The Numbers Behind Inter Miami CF's Historic Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs-Clinching Regular Season
August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
On Saturday evening Inter Miami CF clinched its Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with the team's win against FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium, with eight regular season fixtures to spare. The qualification for what will be the Club's third playoffs appearance is product of a historic regular season with Inter Miami's best-ever record and statistics to date, as the team continues in its quest to compete for the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup titles.
Let's take a look at the numbers behind the historic 2024 playoffs clinching regular season.
Third-Fastest Team to Clinch a Playoffs Berth
Inter Miami became the fourth team to clinch a spot in the postseason within the first 26 games of a 34-game season, joining LAFC (25 games in 2022 and 2019) and Cincinnati (26 in 2023). Notably, LAFC and Cincinnati went on to win the Supporters' Shield following their record playoff-clinching campaigns.
Record Points, Wins and Goals
Thus far, the 2024 regular season has seen Inter Miami post record numbers in several categories:
Most points in Club history: 56 points (2023: 34 points, 2022: 48 points, 2021: 41 points, 2020: 24 points)
Most wins in Club history: 17 (2023: 9, 2022: 14, 2021: 12, 2020: 7)
Most goals in Club history: 58 (2023: 41, 2022: 47, 2021: 36, 2020: 25)
Leading Scorers
Inter Miami leads the league in goals with 58 (seven more than the next team), with only one goal resulting from a penalty. The goals have come from 14 different contributors, with captain Lionel Messi (12) and forwards Luis Suárez (14) and Leonardo Campana (5) being the leading scorers this regular season.
Most Wins in the League
Inter Miami has recorded the most wins, winning 17 of its 26 games so far this regular season.
Fortress at Chase Stadium
Inter Miami is second in the Eastern Conference in terms of most games unbeaten in home play with 11 (eight wins, three draws), behind Columbus Crew and NYRB with 12.
Record on the Road
Inter Miami is second in MLS in away wins with eight, only behind Cincinnati's nine. Additionally, the Club is tied for most games undefeated on the road with 10.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2024
- D.C. United Acquire Third Round Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft and up to $100,000 in Additional GAM from LAFC - D.C. United
- The Numbers Behind Inter Miami CF's Historic Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs-Clinching Regular Season - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- 'Doomed' by Slow Start, FC Cincinnati Look Within to Move on After 2-0 Defeat to Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- San Jose Earns First Road Win Over RSL Since 2021 Behind Goals from Cristian Espinoza, Amahl Pellegrino - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 1-0 to Toronto FC in Return to MLS Play - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Soars to 3-0 Win Over Orlando - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-0 Shutout Victory Over Atlanta United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Roar Back to Draw St. Louis City SC 4-4 at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at Los Angeles Galaxy - Atlanta United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Ties with Portland Timbers at Providence Park - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Austin FC - Nashville SC
- Goals from Gallagher, Bukari Lead Austin FC to Road Win Over Nashville - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- The Numbers Behind Inter Miami CF's Historic Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs-Clinching Regular Season
- Inter Miami CF Becomes Third-Fastest Team in MLS History to Clinch Playoffs Berth with 2-0 Win Over FC Cincinnati
- Rosters Announced for the Uruguay vs Guatemala International Friendly on Sep. 1 at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Set to Resume MLS Regular Season in Search of Clinching Playoffs Berth
- Inter Miami CF Announces Good Together Night Presented by Publix on August 24