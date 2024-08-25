Sporting KC Weekly

Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will play for a berth in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final when the team takes on USL Championship side Indy Eleven at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Children's Mercy Park in the semifinal round of U.S. Soccer's national championship.

Tickets are available via SeatGeek -- with all fees waived -- and fans can also take advantage of the Coca-Cola Friends & Family Four Pack featuring four tickets, four Coca-Cola products and four nachos for only $100.

The cup clash will be free to watch on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass and pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action. In addition, radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM with live audio streams in the Sporting KC App.

Fans can take advantage of 20 percent off orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLSKLARNA (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City apparel in men's, women's and youth sizes.

New in 2024, Behind the Shield presented by Audi will be available after every match this season with the video series - produced by Sporting's full-time digital storytellers - providing fans with an immersive viewing experience highlighted by exclusive interviews and all-access footage from SKC players, trainings and matchdays. This week's BTS captures the sights and sounds from Sporting's 3-0 win over Orlando on Saturday and will premier at noon CT on Thursday on SportingKC.com and Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

Sporting Kansas City players will make a special appearance at Guadalupe Centers, Inc. at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday to surprise students with school supplies collected by the club during a recent donation drive in conjunction with the new school year. A cornerstone of our community since 1919, Guadalupe Centers is dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals in the Latino communities of Kansas City through education, social services and cultural programs.

Kansas Football will kick off the 2024 season at Children's Mercy Park at 7 p.m CT this Thursday when the Jayhawks host Lindenwood. Tickets are available via SeatGeek and fans can watch live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or listen to radio coverage on Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates.

Each month throughout the 2024 season, Become One: Sporting in the Community will be available on Apple TV to highlight Sporting Kansas City's involvement and investment in the local community. The August edition of the video series will debut on Saturday and can also be viewed on SportingKC.com or Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a road trip to play Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday at Swangard Stadium in Canada. The Western Conference match-up will be available to stream at MLSNEXTPro.com and fans also can follow @SportingKCII on Twitter for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.

