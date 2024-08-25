D.C. United Acquire Third Round Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft and up to $100,000 in Additional GAM from LAFC
August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, DC - D.C. United have acquired a natural third round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Los Angeles Football Club in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for goalkeeper David Ochoa. The Black-and-Red can receive up to $100,000 in additional General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC if Ochoa meets certain performance metrics.
