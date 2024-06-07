Timbers Host Variety of Summer Programs at Providence Park and in Portland Metro Area

June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are set to kick off their 2024 summer camps and programs at Providence Park and around the Portland metro area. PTFC offers camps for all ages, genders and skill levels.

All Providence Park camps come with a free ticket to a Timbers or Thorns FC match this season. Additional tickets may be bought at a discounted rate while redeeming the complementary ticket.

Diego & Eryk Soccer Camp

June 15, July 14, Sept. 7

Campers will have the unique opportunity to train with and learn from Timbers midfielders Diego Chara and Eryk Williamson at Providence Park. Registration is open to players ages 8-18 years old and includes a custom t-shirt and trading card. For more informational on the Diego & Eryk Soccer Camp, click here.

Parent Day

June 16

PTFC Camps is hosting the first-ever Parent Day at Providence Park this Father's Day. Parents, guardians, loved ones, and children of all ages are invited to play on the Providence Park pitch from 1-3 p.m. Stations will be set up for participants to show off their skills and win raffle tickets. Registration includes admission for one adult and one child. For more informational on the PTFC Parent Day, click here.

Residential Camp

July 8 - 11 (boys), July 15 - 18 (girls)

The PTFC Residential Camps are open to ages 13 - 18 and are specifically designed to provide an experience similar to that of collegiate and professional athletes. Participants will spend the week at Linfield University training multiple times a day, watching film, and hearing from guest speakers. This training experience is recommended to all players looking to play at the collegiate level and beyond. Players will be trained and evaluated by academy and RTC coaching staff. For more information on residential camps, click here.

Recreational Camp

June - September

PTFC offers a wide array of recreational soccer camps open to children of all experience levels between the ages of 5-13. The rec camps offer flexible options located all around the Portland Metro area, including Providence Park. Rec camps are a great way to improve skills, make friends, and have fun. For more information on recreational camps, click here.

Goalkeeper and Striker Training Camp

June 30 - July 1, July 29 - 30

PTFC Camps offers sessions specializing in goalkeeper and striker training at Providence Park for ages 11-18. The camp curriculum focuses on developing the necessary skills for these specific positions, coached by individuals with expertise in these areas. Athletes will get one-on-one training from our certified coaches as well as live experience against other campers. For more information on goalkeeper and striker training camps, click here.

Technical Training Camp

June 24 & 28, July 22 - 24, Aug. 4 - 6

Technical Training is designed to help athletes ages 11-18 improve their overall technical and physical abilities as they prepare for their upcoming tryouts and season. PTFC's staff of experienced coaches will equip participants with ways to continue to improve their own training regimen as they prepare for the next step of their soccer career. For more information on technical training camps, click here.

Play Like A Pro

Aug. 25

Play Like A Pro offers fans the once in a lifetime opportunity to experience what it's like to play in a professional soccer match. The Aug. 25 event will include a full 11v11 match with the chance to be coached by a Timbers or Thorns FC player on the Providence Park pitch. Registration is open to ages 18+ and comes with a customized jersey, a pre-game media shoot, access to locker rooms, an international walkout, free dinner and drinks, and more. For more information on the Play Like A Pro event, click here.

3v3 Tournament

Sept. 15

PTFC is hosting its first annual 3v3 Tournament on Sept. 15 at Providence Park. The one-day tournament will be comprised of youth brackets for boys and girls, as well as an adult co-ed division. Each team is guaranteed at least four 20-minute games during the tournament. For more information on the PTFC 3V3 Tournament, click here.

PTFC Adult Soccer League

September - December

The inaugural season of the PTFC adult soccer league kicks off this fall, with all matches held at Providence Park on Tuesday nights. Adults ages 18+ are welcome to make their own teams or sign up as free agents. Each team will play a minimum of eight 7v7 matches. The top two teams in the league will play in a championship match for the honor of being recognized at a Timbers home match!

