Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Preview

June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United on Saturday night hosts Western Conference foes FC Dallas at Allianz Field, the first of two scheduled regular-season fixtures between the teams.

MNUFC enters the contest having defeated Sporting Kansas City by a 3-1 score, where Tani Oluwaseyi, Robin Lod and Kervin Arriaga each contributed to the scoresheet. The Loons have notably won or played to a draw in seven out of the team's last eight regular-season matches. Additionally, Minnesota will be without nine first team players on Saturday who are on international duty during the June FIFA international window.

The visitors from Texas are currently riding a two-game losing streak; back-to-back losses to LA Galaxy and LAFC have continued a rough run at the first part of the season for FC Dallas. The North Texas side has yet to win a game on the road in 2024, and continually proves to be an threat on offense with Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Petar Musa potentially in the lineup.

Though the stars at night aren't shining so big and bright for FC Dallas at this moment, the squad could take advantage of a thinned-out Minnesota roster this weekend. But, the Loons look to the players to step up and continue to positively contribute towards a result, as they've done multiple times this season already. With the home fans at Allianz Field to back the boys in Black and Blue, Saturday's matchup will prove to be a test of depth and willpower for Eric Ramsay's Minnesota United squad.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON SATURDAY'S MATCH AGAINST FC DALLAS AND PREPARING THE TEAM FOR OPPORTUNITIES WHILE OTHER PLAYERS WHO ARE WITH THEIR NATIONAL TEAMS...

"We will approach it in a very pragmatic, enthusiastic way. We want to make sure we deal really well with the players we've got. I said to the whole group this morning that it's an exceptional week that we'll definitely need an exceptional performance on Saturday if we're going to get something from a really difficult game. It's a group that is capable of doing so. I definitely look at it as an opportunity for some players in the group that are beneath to step up and take claim for a place in the team and do what someone like Tani [Oluwaseyi] has done or what Dev [Devin Padelford] has done and emerge as a genuine, really credible first team player. I think that's exciting from our perspective."

DEFENDER DEVIN PADELFORD ON ADJUSTMENTS AND PLAYERS STEPPING UP WITH TEAMMATES GONE ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY...

"It's just staying true to what we do here. That's been the goal the entire year. We've had guys play other positions, we've gone to the bench and used our subs. This is a deep team and I think that's the goal in our league - if you have a deep team, you can make a deep playoffs run. This will be a good weekend to show if we're a deep enough team to get a result at home when a lot of our key, regular guys and starters are gone. It will definitely hurt, but we've got to be ready to pick up the slack because you can't drop points at home in this league, it'll burn you in the end."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hugo Bacharach - Leg (Out)

DJ Taylor - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. FC DALLAS

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

06.08.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 16

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 8-3-4 (28 pts. | 4-1-3 at home)

DAL: 3-8-4 (13 pts. | 0-6-2 on the road)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.