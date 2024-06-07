FC Dallas Recalls Goalkeeper Antonio Carrera
June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that the club has exercised its right to recall goalkeeper Antonio Carrera from North Carolina FC.
Carrera is available for selection ahead of Dallas' match versus Minnesota United FC on Saturday, June 8.
TRANSACTION: FC Dallas exercises its right to recall goalkeeper Antonio Carrera.
