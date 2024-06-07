FC Dallas Recalls Goalkeeper Antonio Carrera

June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that the club has exercised its right to recall goalkeeper Antonio Carrera from North Carolina FC.

Carrera is available for selection ahead of Dallas' match versus Minnesota United FC on Saturday, June 8.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas exercises its right to recall goalkeeper Antonio Carrera.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.