Eight Columbus Crew Players Receive National Team Call-Ups

June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew goalkeepers Nicholas Hagen and Patrick Schulte, defender Steven Moreira, Homegrown midfielders Aidan Morris and Taha Habroune have been called-up by their respective national teams for the current FIFA International Break. Additionally, Crew Academy forwards Chase Adams, Jamil Danjaji, and Dacian Delgado recently represented their Men's Youth National Teams.

Morris and Schulte have been selected to the United States Under-23 side's 25-player roster for the final training camp in Kansas City as the USA continues its preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The U.S. will face Japan on Tuesday, June 11 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

The U.S. Men's Olympic Team returns to the Summer Olympic Games for the first time since 2008. Tournament teams are comprised of players under the age of 23, with an allowance for three overage players.

Both Morris and Schulte participated in the U-23 USMNT's March training camp earlier this year, earning a 2-2 draw against France and a 3-0 win against Guinea. Additionally, both players were called up to the senior side's January Training Camp in Orlando, Fla., and San Antonio, Texas.

Morris has five caps for the USMNT and made his senior international debut on Jan. 25, 2023, in a friendly against Serbia.

Schulte, who owns one cap, previously represented the U.S. at the U-18, U-20 (two caps) and U-23 (two caps) levels. The 23-year-old made his senior international debut on Jan. 20, earning the start against Slovenia at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, a match that also featured Morris and Crew Homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadzki in the starting XI.

Moreira has been selected to represent Cape Verde Islands in a pair of CAF World Cup Qualifiers. Cape Verde travel to face Cameroon on June 8 at the Sate Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon, before hosting Libya on Tuesday, June 11 at the Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia, Cape Verde.

The 29-year-old was part of the Blue Sharks' roster for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, in which the team qualified to the quarterfinals of the tournament, Cape Verde's best result in their tournament history. Moreira made five appearances (four starts) during their run, helping Cape Verde earn three clean sheets across five matches. The defender made his senior international debut for Cape Verde in a friendly against Algeria on Oct. 12, 2023.

Born in Noisy-le-Grand, France, Moreira represented France at various youth levels including the 2013 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, helping earn a second-place finish.

Hagen will compete with Guatemala during a pair of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Los Chapines hosted Dominica in a 6-0 win on Wednesday, June 5 at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Guatemala City, Guatemala, before traveling to face the British Virgin Islands at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Possessing 40 caps for Guatemala, Hagen most recently started Guatemala's World Cup Qualifier against Dominica on June 5, earning a clean sheet in the 6-0 win. A Guatemalan Youth international, he appeared in the 2021 and 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, as well as 2022 World Cup Qualifying matches. Hagen made his senior national team debut on Aug. 18, 2018, during an international friendly against Cuba.

Habroune joins the U.S. U-19 team for a pair of international friendlies in South America. The U-19s face Argentina on June 7 in Buenos Aires, Argentina before travelling to Montevideo, Uruguay to take on Uruguay on June 11. The USA are finalizing their preparations for this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico, which will send four nations to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The rookie Homegrown midfielder most recently represented the U.S. in their March training camp in Morocco. He played in both friendly matches (one start) against Morocco and England. Habroune has 11 total caps for the U.S., netting four international goals.

Crew Academy forward Adams recently joined the U.S. Under-16 Men's Youth National Team for a training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina from May 22-31. This season with Crew 2, Adams has registered seven appearances (five starts), four goals and one assist. The 16-year-old scored one goal in Crew 2's 3-1 win over New England Revolution II on Thursday night.

Additionally, Crew Academy forward Jamil Danjaji joined the U.S. Under-14 Men's Youth National Team for a training camp in Chula Vista, Calif. from May 25-30, as well as forward Dacian Delgado being called up the U-16 Puerto Rican Youth National Team to compete in the U-16 UNCAF Tournament from May 15-24.

