Forward Andres Jasson Departs New York City FC and Joins Aalborg BK

June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC announced today that forward Andres Jasson is departing the club to join Aalborg BK. Jasson will join the Danish 1st Division side for the start of their preseason on June 21, 2024.

The American youth international signed with the First Team in 2020, becoming the fifth homegrown signing in club history. During his time with New York City FC, Jasson played 59 matches for the First Team, scoring four goals and providing two assists across MLS, Concacaf Champions League, Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games. The forward was part of the 2021 MLS Cup and 2022 Campeones Cup winning teams.

"We would like to thank Andres for all his contributions to the club. He is another example of the talent our academy produces," said New York City FC Sporting Director David Lee. "Andres has consistently demonstrated his hard work and commitment to development, which is shown in his journey through the Academy to the First Team, playing a role in the teams that brought home our first trophies."

"Andres has also been combining his football and education since he signed professionally, and we are incredibly proud that he graduated from Yale University in May of this year." Lee added. "We believe this opportunity will allow Andres to continue to grow his career with consistent minutes in a competitive league and we are looking forward to following his career in Europe."

During his time in the club's academy, Jasson helped secure three major trophies, including the 2017 Generation Adidas Cup and consecutive U.S. Soccer Development Academy U-19 National Championships. In 2019, he won the Golden Boot Award for the Development Academy's Eastern Conference and was named New York City FC's Academy Player of the Year. That same year, he represented the United States at the 2019 U-17 World Cup alongside fellow New York City FC academy graduates Joe Scally, Tayvon Gray and Gio Reyna.

"I want to thank everyone at New York City FC for their support and for making my time here special," Forward Andres Jasson said. "Having come through the academy, the friends and memories I have collected along the way is something that I will take with me. I'm excited for this next step in my career and will bring all the experiences I have gained thus far with me to Aalborg BK. I want to thank all the New York City fans for their unconditional support over the years. As I leave the club I'll be watching and supporting from a distance as a fan. Hopefully I'll see them in the supporters section soon."

Transaction: Forward Andres Jasson departs New York City FC and joins Aalborg BK.

