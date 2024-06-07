Parc Oméga Becomes an Official CF Montréal Partner

June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Friday the signing of a new multi-year agreement with Parc Oméga as its latest official partner.

Parc Oméga is Quebec's crown jewel of North American nature conservation, dedicated to wildlife education and awareness.

The integration of Quebec's ecocenter with a proud history, established since 1991, represents a first collaboration of its kind for CF Montréal, which expands its flourishing portfolio with a partner from a different business sector.

In addition to offering significant visibility to Parc Oméga during games at Stade Saputo, the agreement will allow CF Montréal fans to delve into a unique and harmonious experience at the heart of the wildlife reserve, with a touch of Bleu-blanc-noir.

"It's a pairing that made a lot of sense between two Quebec brands focused on an immersive experience, first-rate hospitality and, above all, a passionate, informed family audience," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. We're confident that this new collaboration will both enable Parc Oméga to expand its fan base within the Greater Montreal region, while benefiting from the Club's growing notoriety in its market."

"Parc Oméga aspires to offer the best of itself and to reach the highest heights in terms of entertainment and performance," said Benjamin Vallée, Director of Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism at Parc Oméga. "With our passionate and committed employees, our mission is to educate through wonder by offering our visitors a unique and memorable experience in nature. In this context, it's only natural to team up with a partner who shares our values, and who wants to perform and inspire both on the field and in the community. Parc Oméga is proud to be associated with CF Montréal as an official partner."

