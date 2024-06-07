Sounders FC Travels to Face Sporting Kansas City Saturday Night at Children's Mercy Park
June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - After securing a home point against Real Salt Lake on May 29, Seattle Sounders FC hits the road to take on Western Conference rival Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 8 at Children's Mercy Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Saturday marks the first time the two sides will meet this season. Seattle and SKC split the season series last year, each winning its respective road contest. Seattle currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 18 points (4-6-6), two points out of a playoff position. Sporting Kansas City sits in last place in the West with 11 points (2-9-5), most recently coming off a 3-1 road loss to Minnesota United FC.
When Seattle visited SKC last year, Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris set a single-match club record by scoring four goals, all assisted by midfielder Léo Chú, who also set a single-match club record for assists. Morris now has seven goals against Sporting Kansas City in regular-season play, most among active MLS players.
Tacoma Defiance defender Antino Lopez is available for selection for Saturday's match via Short-Term Agreement.
Following the fixture, Seattle returns home to take on Minnesota United FC for it's 50th Anniversary Celebration match on Saturday, June 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu
Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez Navarro & Marcelo Balboa
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
