Stian Gregersen Expected to Miss Two-To-Three Weeks
June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that defender Stian Gregersen is expected to miss the next two-to-three weeks after suffering a left hamstring injury in the club's match against Charlotte FC on Saturday. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.
Atlanta United (4-8-4, 16 points) returns to action Saturday, June 15 when it hosts Houston Dynamo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
