Stian Gregersen Expected to Miss Two-To-Three Weeks

June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that defender Stian Gregersen is expected to miss the next two-to-three weeks after suffering a left hamstring injury in the club's match against Charlotte FC on Saturday. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.

Atlanta United (4-8-4, 16 points) returns to action Saturday, June 15 when it hosts Houston Dynamo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.