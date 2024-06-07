Revolution Host New York Red Bulls on Noite Brasileira

June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (3-10-1; 10 pts.) welcome the New York Red Bulls (8-3-5; 29 pts.) to Gillette Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday night, when the club will celebrate its annual 'Noite Brasileira,' presented by UnitedHealthcare. Saturday's match is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call. Portuguese commentary is available on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA".

New England begins the two-game home set following a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC last weekend, behind goals from midfielders Carles Gil and Esmir Bajraktarević. Gil registered his first goal-and-assist performance of the 2024 campaign and raised his team-high tally to five goals on the year. Forward Dylan Borrero registered the assist on Gil's goal, marking the Colombian's first goal contribution since returning from his 2023 knee injury. Borrero has now started the last three games for the Revolution

Bajraktarević doubled the lead in the 51st minute with the game-winning goal for the Homegrown Player's first MLS tally. The 19-year-old winger has contributed two goals and five assists in all competitions this season, but New England will need to make up for his production on the offensive end as Bajraktarević is one of three Revolution players available for Saturday's match due to international duty, along with midfielder Noel Buck (England Men's Elite League Squad) and goalkeeper Henrich Ravas (Slovakia). Head Coach Caleb Porter has several options to fill the youngster's spot in the attack, whether it be veteran Emmanuel Boateng, versatile midfielder Ian Harkes, or Cambridge, Mass. native Jack Panayotou, who was recalled from his loan at Rhode Island FC just before his 20th birthday this week.

Gil and forward Giacomo Vrioni registered the assists on Bajraktarević's game-winning goal against New York. Vrioni, who surpassed 2,500 MLS minutes played last Saturday, is set to suit up for his 50th league appearance this weekend. The Albanian striker has reached the scoresheet in two of his last four games, including a goal in New England's first meeting with the Red Bulls this season on May 11 in New Jersey.

Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič will be riding a wave of confidence into Saturday's match after recording a penalty stop as one of his four saves against Nashville, his second win for the club. Ivačič, who is set to start a sixth straight game since joining the Revolution in April, has saved two of the six penalties faced in his MLS career. Ivačič and Gil were both selected to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 18 for their performances in the victory, which was the Revolution's second win in the last three away games.

The Revolution lead the all-time series against the Red Bulls, 35-32-17, and have a decisive advantage on their home field with 26 wins and eight draws in their 40 regular season meetings in Foxborough. The two original MLS clubs have been an even match in their last eight encounters, with each side collecting four victories. Under first-year Head Coach Sandro Schwarz, New York has logged four victories in its last five matches, including a 1-0 win over Orlando City SC last weekend.

Noite Brasileira

This Saturday, the Revolution will host 'Noite Brasileira' at Gillette Stadium. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET, the Fan Zone will feature a variety of cultural experiences, including live music and a Capoeira performance from local Brazilian artists. Inside the stadium, the club will honor Harmony Grove Elementary School teacher Robert Miller as the Hero of the Match. Additionally, a special Noite Brasileira scarf, pictured below, will be on sale in the ProShop.

2024 Major League Soccer - Matchday #19

New York Red Bulls at New England Revolution

Date: Saturday June 8, 2024

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH & LISTEN:

Watch: MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

English Talent: Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play), Taylor Twellman (analyst)

Spanish Talent: Diego Pessolano (play-by-play), Daniel Chapela (analyst)

English Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Listen Here)

Radio Talent: Brad Feldman (play-by-play), Charlie Davies (analyst)

Portuguese Radio: WBIX 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA"

