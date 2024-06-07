Collectible Night Hosted by Darren Rovell Set for Saturday, June 15 at Red Bull Arena

June 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have announced Collectible Night Hosted by Darren Rovell will take place on Saturday, June 15 when the Red Bulls play host to Nashville SC at Red Bull Arena.

Rovell, the Emmy Award-winning journalist who has covered the collectibles industry over the last 25 years for ESPN, CNBC and Action Network, recently launched cllct, the first media outlet devoted to the $500 billion collectible and memorabilia industry.

"I have always admired the ingenuity of the Red Bulls and their marketing team," said Rovell. "The age of collecting has reached a fever pitch and I am so honored we are now literally bringing it to the pitch!"

The June 15 match at Red Bull Arena will be the first professional sporting event that Rovell will have his hand in shaping the details.

"We are honored to have Darren involved in all aspects of creating what will be a very unique evening for fans of sports collectibles at Red Bull Arena," said Elisa Padilla, Chief Marketing Officer, New York Red Bulls. "Darren's extensive knowledge and inside stories, along with some of the unique collectible items from his personal collection that will be on hand, will make this a one-of-a-kind evening."

Activations will include:

Pre-game Q&A and storytelling session with Darren Rovell at CrossBar at Red Bull Arena at 6:00 p.m.

Select items from Darren Rovell's personal collection displayed at CrossBar at Red Bull Arena

Match Ball Delivery by Darren Rovell

Emil Forsberg figurine giveaway to first 7,500 fans entering Red Bull Arena

Collectible Night Hosted By Darren Rovell Official Commemorative Ticket giveaway to fans departing Red Bull Arena

