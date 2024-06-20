Timbers Continue Unbeaten Run With 2-1 Road Win Against San Jose Earthquakes

June 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten run to five matches after seeing out a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night at PayPal Park. Evander finished with another goal and assist performance, while Jonathan Rodríguez added to his season goal tally as Portland notched a third consecutive road result and finished the night above the playoff line in the Western Conference.

Undefeated Form

The Timbers are unbeaten in their last five consecutive matches, earning 11 points in that stretch with three wins and two draws. F ive straight matches unbeaten marks Portland's longest streak this year. The Timbers are also undefeated in their last three road matches (W2, D1). With a record of 6-7-6 (24 pts), Portland has climbed into seventh place of the Western Conference standings.

Dynamic Duo

Evander recorded a goal and an assist in tonight's match, marking the sixth time he's done so this season, setting a new club record. He scored his eighth goal of the 2024 campaign, tied with Felipe Mora for the team lead, and tallied his team-leading ninth assist of the year. Notably, five of Evander's eight goals this season have come on the road. The Brazilian midfielder has tallied three goals and four assists in Portland's last five matches. With 17 goals and 14 assists in 42 career appearances, Evander surpassed Diego Valeri (45) as the fastest player in club history to tally 30 goal contributions. Jonathan Rodríguez scored the game-winning goal this evening, marking his seventh goal of the season. Rodríguez has recorded six goals and three assists in the Timbers' last 10 games.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Evander, 22nd minute: Pressing high up the field, Evander took advantage of an errant touch by San Jose goalkeeper Jacob Jackson to close down space and deflect the goalkeeper's clearance high into the air. With nobody in net, the midfielder struck the falling ball with his left foot and into the back of the net from close range.

SJ - Paul Marie, 50th minute: On a corner kick swung in from the right side of the field, the ball was headed outside the box, but only as far as Paul Marie. After taking a touch, the defender used his right foot to curl the ball into the upper-right corner of the goal.

POR - Jonathan Rodríguez (Evander, Juan Mosquera), 72nd minute: After dribbling the ball from left to right across the box, Antony found Juan Mosquera, who laid the ball into the path of Evander at the top of the 18-yard box. The midfielder served a lofted cross in with his right foot to the back post for Jonathan Rodríguez, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

Notes

The Timbers are unbeaten in their last five matches (W3, D2).

Five straight matches unbeaten marks Portland's longest streak this season.

Portland is also undefeated in its last three road matches (W2, D1).

The Timbers have registered multiple goals in 13 matches this season, including seven on the road.

Evander scored his eighth goal of the 2024 campaign, tied with Felipe Mora for the team lead.

Notably, five of Evander's eight goals this season have come on the road.

Evander also recorded his team-leading ninth assist of the season.

The Brazilian midfielder has tallied three goals and four assists in Portland's last five matches.

Evander has registered both a goal and an assist in six matches this year, setting a new club record.

With 17 goals and 14 assists in 42 career appearances, Evander surpassed Diego Valeri (45) as the fastest player in club history to tally 30 goal contributions.

Jonathan Rodríguez registered his seventh goal of the season.

Rodríguez has recorded six goals and three assists in the Timbers' last 10 games.

It marked the second time this year Evander assisted a goal from Rodríguez. Both occurrences have come against San Jose.

Juan Mosquera tallied his fourth assist of the 2024 campaign.

Mosquera is the only Portland player to have started all 1 9 matches this season.

Goalkeeper James Pantemis is 3-1-3 through seven appearances this year and is undefeated on the road (2-0-2).

Next Game

The Timbers will face a quick turnaround to host Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park on Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific). A stream will be available on MLS Season Pass Ã¢â¬Â¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (6-7-6, 24pts) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-13-2,Ã¢â¬Â¯11pts)

June 19, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 1 2

San Jose Earthquakes 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Evander, 22

SJ: Marie, 50

POR: Rodríguez (Evander), 72

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Bravo (caution), 48

POR: Evander (caution), 76

POR: Fogaça (caution), 87

POR: Moreno (caution), 89

POR: E. Miller (caution), 90+4

Lineups:

POR:Ã¢â¬Â¯GK Pantemis, D Bravo (E. Miller, 68), D Zuparic, D McGraw, D Mosquera, M Ayala (Paredes, 86), M Chará ©, M Rodríguez (Fogaça, 86), M Evander, M Moreno (Asprilla, 89), F Mora (Antony, 67)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Mabiala, D Clegg, M Williamson

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Mora, Evander, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Rodríguez, Evander, 2); FOULS: 11 (Moreno, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 1

SJ: GK Jackson, D Costa (Thompson, 83), D Munie, D Beason, D Akapo (Marie, 18), M López, M Yueill © (Morales, 81), M Tsakiris, F Pellegrino (Skahan, 73), F Ebobisse (Judd, 73), F Espinoza

Substitutes Not Used: GK Yarbrough, D Walls, M Baldisimo, F Kikanović

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Espinoza, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Beason, Marie, 1); FOULS: 3 (Costa, Espinoza, Ebobisse, 1); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 9, SAVES: 2

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira

Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Jeremy Hanson

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Greg Dopka

Weather: Sunny, 63 degrees

Attendance: 12,122

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

