FC Dallas Tower Over Minnesota United FC with a 5-3 Win at Home

June 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (5-8-5, 20 points) achieved a season-high 5-3 win tonight versus Minnesota United FC (8-5-5, 29 points) in front of a sold-out crowd at Toyota Stadium. Petar Musa scored his first hat trick with FC Dallas while Jesús Ferreira and Logan Farrington scored the final two goals of the night as Dallas won back-to-back matches for the first time in 2024.

THE MOOSE IS LOOSE x3

Forward Petar Musa scored his first hat trick for FC Dallas tonight after scoring in the 17th, 38th and 62nd minutes. Musa leads FC Dallas in goals scored with eight. All of Musa's goals were assisted by three different players: Paul Arriola, Bernard Kamungo, and Sebastian Lletget. This is FC Dallas' first hat trick since Jesús Ferreira vs. Portland on March 19, 2022.

EL REY DE DALLAS

Forward Jesús Ferreira scored Dallas' fourth goal of the night, bringing his total to four goals in 2024. Ferreira scored his 52nd goal for FC Dallas and is now tied for 12th in most games played in FC Dallas history (153).

WHO LET THE DAWG OUT

FC Dallas' 2024 SuperDraft pick Logan Farrington netted his first regular season goal for FC Dallas in the 90th minute. Logan scored his first professional goal against Memphis 901 FC in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

LA NOUVELLE ÈRE

Interim head coach Peter Luccin became FC Dallas' first interim head coach to win his first two games in charge. Luccin secured back-to-back home wins for the first time this season and led FC Dallas to its first five-goal home game since 2019.

SELLOUT NUMBER NINE

FC Dallas recorded its ninth-consecutive sellout of the 2024 season. This marks the first time in club history that FC Dallas has sold out Toyota Stadium in its first nine home games of the regular season.

UP NEXT: KICKIN' IT IN SEATTLE

FC Dallas visits the Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, June 22 from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The match kicks off at 9:30PM CT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On tonight's result...

"I'm thankful and grateful for the effort from the players. It's very important for me that the effort has been fantastic. I'm very pleased with some of the sequences that we had, playing good football and very vertical. Overall, the goals that we conceded, sometimes we need to be a little bit smarter. All the players have been fantastic. Five goals at home, I think the fans were very happy. I'm sure they would've liked fewer goals conceded but it's part of the game. We are making progress. It'll be step-by-step but you can see the attitude from the players is excellent. They want to play, they understand. Now we need to adjust to find that balance. I really think we deserved to win. Maybe against St. Louis it was a little different but tonight I think we deserved to win."

On tactical formation...

"We started with a back four from the first half. It was to read them a little bit because we know they would start in a 5-2-3. So we thought with Sam [Junqua] coming inside and building with just two center backs, just between the nine that they have, it helped us to have more freedom and space to play. I think the plan in the first half had good sequences and to be more consistent in the gameplan. As soon as we scored the goal you can see that we dropped. The attitude and the behavior we need to change. I would love that after every single time we scored a goal that we go again, but we are talking about progress. And with Omar [Gonzalez] coming in at the end was just to maintain the result and to make sure the player and effort and we wanted to give some rest to the player."

Forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng

On the team's mentality switch...

"I just think there's a switch of mentality and attitude, the way we approach games. We start flying, and then we try to maintain the intensity throughout the game to make it difficult for the opponent. I just think that shift of mentality has made a huge difference for us."

On the team's style of play...

"It helps a lot to just know that you can try stuff, even if it doesn't work out. You've got the confidence of the coach, you can still keep going. Because you can show your qualities and stuff like that. So yeah, it's been really helpful for me and I'm just looking to build on that."

Forward Petar Musa

On scoring his first hat trick for FC Dallas...

"Feels amazing, especially in front of our fans. We won, and that is most important. I scored three goals but I am really happy that we won today."

On the change in playstyle...

"I think we play more vertically towards the goal. We are more offensive now, we have a lot of players who run behind and we started playing more attacking football. We scored five goals at home so you can see from the build up that we play attacking soccer. I am very happy about the new style we are implementing."

