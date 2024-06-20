Houston Dynamo FC Draw 2-2 with Seattle Sounders FC

June 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC and Seattle Sounders FC played to a 2-2 draw at Shell Energy Stadium tonight in a match that included two goals from midfielder Latif Blessing.

The Dynamo have now scored nine goals across the last four matches, while Blessing has found the back of the net five times over the last five matches. Tonight marked the midfielder's first match scoring two goals since August 2019 with LAFC.

Earlier this week, the Dynamo announced the signing of forward Ezequiel Ponce from AEK Athens on a club-record transfer fee. The forward has scored 65 goals across six different top-flight leagues in South America and Europe, including stints in Argentina, Italy, Spain, France, Greece and Russia.

During tonight's match, Blessing opened scoring in the 30th minute as Houston capitalized on a Seattle turnover. Forward Amine Bassi crossed the ball from the right side of the six-yard box, and Blessing guided the ball home for his fourth goal of the season. The Ghanaian also scored an 89th minute equalizer for the Dynamo in Atlanta on Saturday.

Blessing scored his fifth goal of the season in the 39th minute after a breaking Aliyu Ibrahim played a ball to the far post, where the midfielder headed the ball across goal into the back of the net.

Seattle pulled one goal back in the 57th minute when Paul Rothrock won a loose ball in Houston's final third. Goalkeeper Steve Clark saved Rothrock's initial attempt, but the second attempt found the back of the net.

Seattle equalized in the 63rd minute when a free kick delivery to the far post from Albert Rusnak found Jackson Ragen waiting, who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Captain Héctor Herrera took his chances from deep in the 17th minute, but his low curling shot was corralled by goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Defender Griffin Dorsey broke on a loose ball at the halfway line in the 53rd minute and charged to the penalty box, firing a shot that went just wide of the far post.

Houston almost immediately retook the lead in the 65th minute when midfielder Artur fired a shot from outside of the box, but his attempt went just over the bar.

Bassi took a shot in the 75th minute but it was blocked, and the rebound fell to forward Sebastian Kowalczyk, who forced a save from Frei.

Houston wraps the week with a road trip to D.C. United on Saturday, June 22 in what will be head coach Ben Olsen's first match in the nation's capital since departing in 2020.

Houston Dynamo FC (6-6-6, 24 pts.) 2-2 Seattle Sounders FC (5-7-7, 22 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 18

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 15,096

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H

2H

FT

Houston Dynamo FC

2

0

2

Seattle Sounders FC

0

2

2

HOU: Latif Blessing 4 (Amine Bassi 4) 30'

HOU: Latif Blessing 5 (Aliyu Ibrahim 3) 40'

SEA: Paul Rothrock 2 (unassisted) 57'

SEA: Jackson Ragen 1 (Albert Rusnak 5) 63'

LINEUPS:

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar (Daniel Steres 79'), Griffin Dorsey (Tate Schmitt 90'), Erik Sviatchenko, Micael (Ethan Bartlow 80'); Artur, Latif Blessing (Sebastian Ferreira 69'), Hector Herrera (C); Aliyu Ibrahim, Amine Bassi (Brooklyn Raines 80'), Sebastian Kowalczyk

Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Andrew Tarbell, Gabe Segal, Jan Gregus

Total shots: 18 (Sebastian Kowalczyk and Amine Bassi tied with 4) ; Shots on goal: 5 (Latif Blessing 2) ; Fouls: 12 (Aliyu Ibrahim 3); Offside: 1 (Aliyu Ibrahim) ; Corner kicks: 5; Saves: 3 (Steve Clark)

Seattle Sounders FC: Stefan Frei (C); Jonathan Bell (Nathan 79'), Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Nouhou Tolo 46'); Cristian Roldan, Josh Atencio (Danny Musovski 60'), Albert Rusnak; Paul Rothrock, Obed Vargas, Reed Baker-Whiting (Joao Paulo 88'), Jordan Morris (Raul Ruidiaz 60')

Unused substitutes: Leo Chu, Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva

Total shots: 10 (Paul Rothrock and Jackson Ragen tied with 3) ; Shots on goal: 5 (Paul Rothrock and Jackson Ragen tied with 2) ; Fouls: 11 (Paul Rothrock 4); Offside: 0 ; Corner kicks: 2 ; Saves: 3 (Stefan Frei)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Aliyu Ibrahim (caution; foul) 7'

HOU: Brooklyn Raines (caution; foul) 89'

HOU: Daniel Steres (caution; foul) 93'

SEA: Raul Ruidiaz (caution; foul) 94'

OFFICIALS:

Referee : Drew Fischer

Assistant : Lyes Arfa

Assistant : Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official : Gerald Flores

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Weather: 81 degrees, rain showers

