Sounders FC and Umpqua Bank Announce Multi-Year Partnership

June 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and Umpqua Bank today announced a new partnership making Umpqua Bank the Official Banking Partner of Sounders FC. The multi-year deal marks the inaugural partnership between two of the region's premier sports and banking organizations during an exciting time for soccer in the region and country as Seattle prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Umpqua Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, with more than 300 branches throughout the Western region. In 2023, a transformational merger with Columbia Bank made Umpqua Bank, and its Tacoma-based parent company, Columbia Banking System, a leading regional bank across the West, now serving more than 700,000 customers throughout the bank's expanded footprint.

A part of the greater Seattle community and professional soccer scene since 1974, Sounders FC joined Major League Soccer in 2009. Driven by one of the most passionate fanbases in the league, the Rave Green have built a legacy of success, winning two MLS Cups (2016, 2019), four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (2009-2011, 2014) and one Supporters' Shield (2014). Sounders FC is also the first and only MLS team to ever claim a continental title, having won the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

"As one of the most decorated teams in Major League Soccer since joining the league, Sounders FC has done so much to elevate the visibility of U.S. soccer internationally and contribute to the pride and prosperity of our region," said Umpqua Bank President Chris Merrywell. "Umpqua Bank is thrilled to be named the team's Official Banking Partner, and we look forward to supporting and sharing in the gameday experience with such an incredible fanbase."

With deep regional roots and a steadfast commitment to service shared by the organizations, the partnership includes dedicated community components, highlighted by the launch of the Umpqua x Sounders FC Small Business Accelerator Program. This unique initiative is designed to elevate and grow small local and diverse-owned businesses within the region through exclusive opportunities for exposure and education.

"Beyond serving as one of the region's premier financial institutions, Umpqua Bank is an organization deeply committed to the community and giving back in a host of ways," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "This philanthropic approach to business is one the Sounders feel passionately about in our partners. We're proud to join Umpqua Bank in a long-term partnership built on driving positive impact in the region with innovative programs like the Small Business Accelerator."

The Umpqua x SFC Small Business Accelerator Program leverages Sounders FC's expansive platform on behalf of select small businesses. Benefits to participating Umpqua Bank small business customers include featured visibility during home games, a catered suite for business development, in-stadium signage, player engagement and influencer content, as well as promotional visibility across the Rave Green's mobile platforms, including the club's website, app and Sounders FC Pod-Cast.

Umpqua Bank and Sounders FC will also host an annual Small Business Summit to further support entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the region. This gathering at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse - Sounders FC's state-of-the-art new headquarters - will allow up to 200 local small business owners to gather for an exclusive day of networking. During the summit, Umpqua Bank, Sounders FC leadership, as well as other special guests from Seattle's business and entrepreneurial community, will address the participants and share learnings about driving successful professional ventures.

