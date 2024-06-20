Messi, Suárez and Rojas Selected to Represent Their Countries at 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América

June 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Three Inter Miami CF players are set to represent the Club on the global stage, featuring for their respective national teams in this year's 48th edition of the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América. Captain Lionel Messi leads the reigning Copa América champions, Argentina. Joining him at the tournament are Luis Suárez, set to feature for Uruguay, and Matías Rojas, who will represent Paraguay. Below let's take a look at this round of international call ups presented by Discount Tires.

Lionel Messi - Argentina

The Inter Miami captain is set to join La Albiceleste in its quest to defend the 2021 Copa América title. Messi will lead Argentina on Thursday, June 20, in the tournament's opening game against Canada in their first group stage showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. at 8 p.m. ET. Messi has earned 34 of his 182 senior caps for Argentina in Copa América matches. His debut in the tournament came in 2007, where he assisted a goal in a 4-1 victory over the U.S. Men's National Team. Messi will gear up for his seventh edition of Copa América, aiming to defend his nation's title and achieve back-to-back championships.

Messi has been recognized twice as the Best Player at Copa América, receiving the accolade in both 2015 and 2021. Additionally, his tally of 13 goals places him tied for seventh on the all-time leaders list. The current record of 17 goals is jointly held by Argentina's Norberto Méndez and Brazil's Zizinho.

Long-time Argentina captain Messi is poised to set a new record for the most appearances in Copa América history during Argentina's opening match in Atlanta on June 20. This upcoming game will mark his 35th appearance in the tournament, surpassing the longstanding record held by former Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone since 1953. Messi and Argentina will wrap up their group stage matches with a rematch of the 2016 Copa América final against Chile at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Tuesday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET, and a match against Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. on Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

Luis Suárez - Uruguay

El Pistolero has been named in Uruguay's 26-man roster for the 2024 iteration of the Copa América tournament. Suárez has been pivotal in La Celeste's previous triumphs, notably aiding in its 2011 Copa América victory. The striker is also the national team's top scorer in its history, boasting 68 goals across 138 international appearances - the second-most appearances in team history. This summer, Suárez aims to add to his tally as Uruguay takes on Panama, Bolivia, and the United States in the Copa América group stage.

Suárez and Uruguay are set to kick off their group stage campaign on Sunday, June 23, against Panama at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., at 9 p.m. ET. They continue their journey with a second group stage encounter on Thursday, June 27, against Bolivia at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. also at 9 p.m. ET. Their final group stage match will take place on Monday, July 1, against host nation the United States at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Matías Rojas - Paraguay

Midfielder Rojas, has been selected to join Paraguay's quest for its third Copa América title. Rojas and La Albirroja kick off their campaign in their opening group stage match against Colombia on Monday, June 24, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, at 6 p.m. ET. Paraguay previously clinched titles in 1953 and 1979, and aims to revive its championship legacy 45 years later. On the international scene, Rojas has amassed 18 caps, contributing a goal and an assist for La Albirroja. This will be his second Copa América, first participating in 2019.

Rojas and Paraguay will then face-off against nine time champions of the tournament, Brazil, on Friday, June 28, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. at 9 p.m. ET in the team's second match. They will then conclude their group stage campaign on Tuesday, July 2, facing Costa Rica at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas at 9 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.