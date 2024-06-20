Sounders FC Draws 2-2 with Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday Night

June 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Sounders FC (5-7-7, 22 points) drew 2-2 with Houston Dynamo FC (6-6-6, 24 points) on Wednesday evening at Shell Energy Stadium. Houston's Latif Blessing scored two first-half goals before Seattle bagged two second-half goals behind Paul Rothrock's second goal in as many games and Jackson Ragen's first goal with the Rave Green. Following the fixture, Brian Schmetzer's side returns home for three consecutive home matches, starting with a fixture against FC Dallas on Saturday, June 22 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, Sirius XM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

The result keeps Sounders FC in ninth place in the Western Conference with 22 points (5-7-7) at the time of writing.

Midfielder Paul Rothrock recorded his third goal of the season in all competitions, and second in two matches. The Seattle native now has six goals in all competitions for the Rave Green and a goals-per-90 minutes of .84.

Jackson Ragen opened his First Team scoring account for Seattle with his second-half strike. The former academy product and University of Michigan alum signed with Sounders FC prior to the 2022 season after playing for Tacoma Defiance in 2021, where he recorded his first - and only, prior to tonight - professional goal on August 18, 2021.

The match marked 100 regular-season appearances for midfielder João Paulo, who came on as a substitute. The Brazilian made his MLS debut in 2020 after joining Sounders FC ahead of the season.

Defender Yeimar Gómez Andrade recorded his 150th appearance for the club across all competitions tonight. Yeimar joined MLS and Sounders FC ahead of the 2020 season.

Brian Schmetzer made changes to his lineup for tonight's match, with Cristian Roldan slotting in at right back due to an injury to Alex Roldan. Jonathan Bell started in central defense, with Reed Baker-Whiting getting his second start of the year, playing left wingback. Josh Atencio also got his first start since coming back from a hamstring injury. Rothrock got his second start of the season as well in attack.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Houston Dynamo FC 2

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistants: Lyes Arfa, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Attendance: 15,096

Weather: 83 degrees and light rain

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU - Latif Blessing (Amine Bassi) 30'

HOU - Latif Blessing (Ibrahim Aliyu) 40'

SEA - Paul Rothrock 57'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (Albert Rusnák) 63'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HOU - Ibrahim Aliyu (caution) 6'

HOU - Brooklyn Raines (caution) 89'

HOU - Daniel Steres (caution) 90'+3'

SEA - Raúl Ruidíaz (caution) 90'+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Cristian Roldan, Yeimar (Nouhou 46'), Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell (Nathan 79'); Obed Vargas, Josh Atencio (Danny Musovski 60'), Paul Rothrock, Albert Rusnák, Reed Baker-Whiting (João Paulo 88'); Jordan Morris (Raúl Ruidíaz 60')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva, Léo Chú

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 3

Houston Dynamo FC - Steve Clark; Franco Escobar (Daniel Steres 79'), Griffin Dorsey (Tate Schmitt 90'), Erik Sviatchenko, Micael dos Santos (Ethan Bartlow 80'); Artur, Latif Blessing (Sebastian Ferreira 69'), Hector Herrera, Ibrahim Aliyu; Amine Bassi (Brooklyn Raines 80'), Sebastian Kowalczyk

Substitutes not used: Brad Smith, Andrew Tarbell, Gabe Segal, Jan Gregus

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3

- SOUNDERS FC -

