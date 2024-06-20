LAFC Earns 1-1 Draw with Austin FC, Extending Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in All Competitions

June 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







A late Kei Kamara header helped the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) pick up a point and extend its unbeaten streak to nine games in all competitions with a 1-1 draw on the road against Austin FC on Wednesday night. Austin's Jáder Obrian gave his team a first-half lead before Kamara equalized in the 90th minute with his first MLS goal for the club.

That goal was the 145th regular-season goal of Kamara's MLS career, moving him into a tie with Landon Donovan for second place in league history. LAFC is the 11th different MLS club that Kamara has scored for since entering the league in 2006.

Austin opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Obrian's deflected shot beat Hugo Lloris to put the home side up 1-0. It was the first time LAFC has conceded a first-half goal since May 4, and it was just the second goal that the club has allowed in MLS play since then.

LAFC piled the pressure on Austin throughout the second half in search of an equalizer, finishing with a 17-3 advantage in shots. The tying goal finally came in the 90th minute courtesy of Kamara. Timothy Tillman and Mateusz Bogusz combined for a short corner before the Polish midfielder whipped a cross to the back post that Kamara headed back across goal and into the corner of the net, tying the score 1-1.

With the draw, the Black & Gold is now 10-4-4 on the season for 34 points. The club returns home on Saturday, June 22, when it hosts the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Stadium (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, 980 AM La Mera Mera) in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT.

NEWS & NOTES

With the draw, LAFC is now unbeaten in nine straight games in all competitions and seven straight in MLS play. The nine-game unbeaten streak is the most in LAFC history, and the seven-game MLS regular-season unbeaten streak is tied for the second-longest stretch in club history.

LAFC has not lost a game since May 4 against the San Jose Earthquakes, who visit BMO Stadium on Saturday.

LAFC has now allowed one goal or fewer in nine straight games, outscoring opponents 19-3 in that time.

Kei Kamara now has 145 goals in 430 all-time regular-season MLS matches. He is tied with Landon Donovan for the second-most in MLS history, behind only Chris Wondolowski.

Kamara has now scored at least one league goal for all 11 MLS teams for which he has played.

The goal was Kamara's first-ever goal against Austin FC, who are the 26th different MLS team against which he has scored. The only current clubs that he has not been able to score against are Atlanta United, Charlotte FC and St. Louis CITY SC.

This was his second goal in an LAFC shirt, having also scored in the U.S. Open Cup win over Las Vegas on May 8, a win that started the club's current nine-game unbeaten streak.

Mateusz Bogusz was credited with an assist on Kamara's goal. He now has a goal or an assist in all seven games during the club's current seven-game MLS unbeaten streak. He has four goals and three assists in those seven games, giving him seven goals and four assists on the season.

Homegrown players Erik Dueñas and Nathan Ordaz each started for LAFC against Austin. This was the first time this season that two Homegrowns started for the club with Dueñas making his second start of the season and Ordaz making his first.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.