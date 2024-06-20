Etihad Player of the Month: Santiago Rodríguez Claims May Award
June 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City Football Club is pleased to confirm that forward Santiago Rodríguez has been awarded Etihad's Player of the Month for May.
The Uruguayan forward has consistently been a standout player for City during the 2024 season and that has seen him claim the award for a third straight month.
Beginning May with a goal from the penalty spot as City recorded their first road win of the 2024 campaign up in Toronto. That simultaneously kicked off the first of a five-game unbeaten run for City, with Rodríguez a major presence throughout.
Several days after the Toronto game Rodríguez turned provider as he assisted teammate Alonso Martínez against the Philadelphia Union.
Never one to shy away from the big occasion, Rodríguez even played a major role in helping to create City's opening goal against the Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby. It was his pass that freed Malachi Jones and allowed the winger to cross the ball for Hannes Wolf to score.
He rounded out May with a go-ahead goal against the San Jose Earthquakes, which took him to six for the season, which is his best tally in a City shirt.
A worthy winner, the Club would like to congratulate Santi on this achievement.
