Tigers Win Home Opener 4-2

September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers opened the 2024-25 regular season at home against the Edmonton Oil Kings. The Oil Kings played in Lethbridge the previous night, falling 3-1 to the Hurricanes.

Markus Ruck brought the crowd of 4,822 to their feet early in the first period. Ruck tipped in Nate Corbet's shot from the side of the net for his first career goal. The Tigers' high-powered offense kept pressuring throughout the period and added two more goals late. Matt Paranych made it a two-goal game with his first career goal. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll settled a bouncing puck and found Paranych at the side of the net where he let a wrister go blocker side. The Tigers struck again 32 seconds later when Liam Ruck intercepted a pass in the slot and found the top corner with a laser.

The Oil Kings got on the board late in the second period to cut the Tigers' lead to a pair. Lukas Sawchyn found the back of the net for his first career goal. The Tigers would get that one back though before the end of the period. Gordon-Carroll one-timed a cross-ice feed from Brayden Boehm for his first career goal.

The two squads continued to battle hard in the third period but the defences limited the chances. Joe Iginla would give the Oil Kings a bit of life late when we tapped in a cross-crease feed from Gavin Hodnett while on the power play. That would be as close as the Oil Kings would get though as the Tigers secured the 4-2 victory on home ice.

Ethan McCallum got the nod in net for the Tigers and had a great game. He saved 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0%

PK: 5/6 - 83.3%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - Medicine Hat

Markus Ruck - Medicine Hat

Lukas Sawchyn - Edmonton

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Bryce Pickford

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, September 27th when they visit the Red Deer Rebels at the Peavey Mart Centrium. Game time is 7:00 PM and you can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

