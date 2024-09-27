Cougars Acquire Veteran Goaltender Cooper Michaluk from Spokane Chiefs

September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb has announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Cooper Michaluk ('05) from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospect's Draft.

Michaluk, 19, has appeared in 71 WHL games in his career with the Chiefs, owning a 21-34-6 record. In the 2023-24 campaign, Michaluk was 12-12-3 with a 4.49 goals against average and a .871 save percentage. Michaluk was terrific in the Chief goal against the Cougars last playoffs, where he sported a .909 save percentage in two games played.

"He (Michaluk) is a goalie that we have seen a lot," said General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb. "We were looking at adding depth and a goalie that is proven at this level to share with Ravensbergen."

Michaluk will wear #35 for the Cougars.

The Cats are back in action tomorrow night when they face the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre at 7:00.

