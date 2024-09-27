Silvertips Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have announced six members of their leadership group for the 2024-25 season. The group is headlined by Kaden Hammell and Eric Jamieson, who will act as co-captains for the campaign. Carter Bear, Beeau Courtney, Tyler MacKenzie and Tarin Smith will serve as alternate captains.

Hammell, an '05-born Langley, B.C. native, is in his fifth WHL season. An alternate captain in 2023-24, he recorded five goals and 20 assists over 52 games played on Everett's blueline. Hammell was selected 148th-overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken. He has played 183 career WHL games, 83 of them with the Silvertips after being acquired via trade in January 2023 from the Kamloops Blazers.

"There's a lot of guys that bring leadership to the room," noted Hammell. "Having the C is super cool, it's cool moment. The biggest thing is making sure everybody's comfortable and having fun this year. We've got a pretty good team, so we want to make sure that we're super competitive but having fun on and off the ice."

Jamieson, an '05-born Calgary, AB native, is in his fourth WHL season. Originally drafted in the ninth round of the 2020 WHL Draft, Jamieson has blossomed into force on defense. He logged a team-leading 10 goals and 22 assists with 70 penalty minutes over 66 games played in 2023-24. Jamieson was drafted 177th-overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft by his hometown Calgary Flames.

"It's a special honor," commented Jamieson. "There's a lot of guys that came before me that I looked up to, like Austin Roest and Ben Hemmerling last year... My discipline is a big thing. I like to lead by example and show other guys the Tips way."

ALL-TIME SILVERTIPS CAPTAINS

PLAYER YEAR

Bryan Nathe 2003-04

Mitch Love 2004-05

Torrie Wheat 2005-06

Cody Thoring / Jason Fransoo* 2006-07

Jonathan Harty 2007-08

Zack Dailey 2008-10

Landon Ferraro 2010-11

Ryan Murray 2011-13

Matt Pufahl 2013-14

Kohl Bauml 2014-15

Dawson Leedahl 2015-16

Noah Juulsen 2016-17

Kevin Davis / Matt Fonteyne* 2017-18

Connor Dewar 2018-19

Bryce Kindopp 2019-20

Gianni Fairbrother / Cole Fonstad* 2020-21

Jackson Berezowski / Ronan Seeley* 2021-22

Jackson Berezowski 2022-23

Ben Hemmerling / Austin Roest * 2023-24

Kaden Hammell / Eric Jamieson * 2024-25

* Co-captains assigned for season

Hammell and Jamieson are the 24th and 25th captains in Silvertips history, respectively, and the sixth co-captaincy pair. They assume the mantle from Vegas Golden Knights prospect Ben Hemmerling and Nashville Predators prospect Austin Roest, who have graduated from the WHL into the pro ranks.

Bear, an '06-born West St. Paul, MB native, enters his third WHL season. A sixth-rounder in the 2021 WHL Draft, Bear debuted for Everett early in the 2022-23 season after a call-up from the Winnipeg Thrashers U18 AAA, where he served as captain. Bear erupted for a breakout year in 2023-24, notching 25 goals with 32 assists in 67 games played.

Courtney, an '04-born Parker, CO native, is in his fourth and final WHL season. A career Silvertip, Courtney was drafted in the eighth round of the 2019 WHL Draft and has played in 168 subsequent games in his career. He achieved career highs in all offensive categories last season, posting 17 goals and 15 assists over 66 games.

MacKenzie, an '04-born Red Deer, AB native, enters his fifth and final WHL season. An offseason trade acquisition, MacKenzie previously appeared in 197 career games with the Medicine Hat Tigers. He was an alternate captain for the Tigers in 2022-23 before being promoted to captain in 2023-24.

Smith, an '06-born Porcupine Plain, SK native, is in his second full WHL season. Following an injury-shortened 2022-23, the 2021 first-round WHL Draft pick collected eight goals and 36 assists over 67 games played on defense in 2023-24. He was selected 79th-overall in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

Everett's leadership group was announced to the team via recorded video message, displayed on the arena scoreboard during practice Friday afternoon. The video featured messages from former Silvertips including Hemmerling, Roest, Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, Toronto Maple Leafs forward and former Silvertips captain Connor Dewar, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger, and Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas.

