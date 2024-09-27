Broncos Head to Lethbridge in a Battle of the 2024 WHL Playoffs in Search of Their First Win of the Season

September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (0-2-0-0) will head to Lethbridge in a re-match of the the 2024 WHL Playoffs against the Hurricanes (2-0-0-0) Friday night in search of their first win of the season.

The Broncos are coming off back to back losses to the Saskatoon Blades during the WHL's Opening weekend. While the Hurricanes came up with victories over the Edmonton Oil Kings & Red Deer Rebels. The Broncos and Hurricanes finished 4-4 in the 2023-24 season but the Broncos would eliminate the Hurricanes from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals during the 2024 playoffs.

You can catch the game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show or you can watch the game on WHL Live. For more on tonight's game visit the Game Notes and Stats link above.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.