Royals Acquire Draft Pick in Exchange for Ryan Tamelin
September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired a 2025 eighth-round pick from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for 2006-born goaltender Ryan Tamelin.
Tamelin, who stands at 6'8 and 201lbs, appeared in one game for the Royals during the 2023-24 season. Tamelin was originally drafted in the ninth round, 183rd overall by the Spokane Chiefs in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, before later being listed and signed by the Royals.
Check out the Victoria Royals Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024
- Chiefs Acquire G Ryan Tamelin from Victoria in Exchange for 8th-Round Pick - Spokane Chiefs
- Royals Acquire Draft Pick in Exchange for Ryan Tamelin - Victoria Royals
- Tigers Win Home Opener 4-2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Chiefs Return to States with Friday Night Match-Up at Wenatchee - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Head to Lethbridge in a Battle of the 2024 WHL Playoffs in Search of Their First Win of the Season - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Acquire Veteran Goaltender Cooper Michaluk from Spokane Chiefs - Prince George Cougars
- Columbus Blue Jackets Re-Assign Charlie Elick to Wheat Kings - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Game Preview: Prince George Cougars vs. Spokane Chiefs: September 21 - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Royals Acquire Draft Pick in Exchange for Ryan Tamelin
- Weekend Preview: September 27 & 28
- Victoria Royals, Rogers Sports and Media Announce New Broadcasting Agreement
- Keaton Verhoeff Names WHL Rookie of the Week
- Royals Fall to Americans 5-4 in Second Consecutive Overtime Game