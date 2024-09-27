Royals Acquire Draft Pick in Exchange for Ryan Tamelin

September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired a 2025 eighth-round pick from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for 2006-born goaltender Ryan Tamelin.

Tamelin, who stands at 6'8 and 201lbs, appeared in one game for the Royals during the 2023-24 season. Tamelin was originally drafted in the ninth round, 183rd overall by the Spokane Chiefs in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, before later being listed and signed by the Royals.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.