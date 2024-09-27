Preview: Chiefs Return to States with Friday Night Match-Up at Wenatchee
September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Wenatchee, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return to the States as they take on U.S. Division foe the Wenatchee Wild on the road Friday night. The Chiefs split their opening weekend in Prince George and are looking to get back in the win column.
LOCATION: Town Toyota Center
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
