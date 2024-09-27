Game Day Hub September 21 at Kelowna

The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club heads to Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, September 21 to take on the Rockets at 6:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PT

Venue: Prospera Palce

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring five goals in the third period to defeat the Kamloops Blazers, 5-2, in their season-opening contest. Veteran forward Kyle Chyzowski tallied his second career hat-trick, Kyle McDonough secured the game winner, and rookie Jordan Duguay scored his first WHL goal in his debut with the Winterhawks.

Rockets Rundown: Scouting the Opposition

The Kelowna Rockets open their season against the Winterhawks on Saturday, September 21 at 6:05 p.m. at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C. The Rockets went 1-2-1 in the preseason, falling to the Kamloops Blazers, 9-3, before besting them in overtime the next night, and dropping their last two matchups to the Vancouver Giants.

Despite a tough preseason, Kelowna ranked 10th in the CHL's Top 10 preseason poll put out on September 18th. With NHL camps still in full swing, the club will be missing Tij Iginla, Andrew Cristall, and Hiroki Gojsic for Saturday's contest. The Winterhawks will look to capitalize on Kelowna's absences and build on their opening night performance, aiming to start the regular season 2-0 on the road.

