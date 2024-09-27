Game Day Hub September 21 at Kelowna
September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club heads to Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, September 21 to take on the Rockets at 6:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.
Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PT
Venue: Prospera Palce
Uniforms: Black
Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App
Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV
Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes
Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
Upcoming Promotional Games:
Friday, October 4 - Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A Portland - BUY TICKETS
Saturday, October 5 - Fan Fest: Toyota Tailgate - BUY TICKETS
Thursday, October 17 - Thirsty Thursday - BUY TICKETS
Last Time Out
The Portland Winterhawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring five goals in the third period to defeat the Kamloops Blazers, 5-2, in their season-opening contest. Veteran forward Kyle Chyzowski tallied his second career hat-trick, Kyle McDonough secured the game winner, and rookie Jordan Duguay scored his first WHL goal in his debut with the Winterhawks.
Rockets Rundown: Scouting the Opposition
The Kelowna Rockets open their season against the Winterhawks on Saturday, September 21 at 6:05 p.m. at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C. The Rockets went 1-2-1 in the preseason, falling to the Kamloops Blazers, 9-3, before besting them in overtime the next night, and dropping their last two matchups to the Vancouver Giants.
Despite a tough preseason, Kelowna ranked 10th in the CHL's Top 10 preseason poll put out on September 18th. With NHL camps still in full swing, the club will be missing Tij Iginla, Andrew Cristall, and Hiroki Gojsic for Saturday's contest. The Winterhawks will look to capitalize on Kelowna's absences and build on their opening night performance, aiming to start the regular season 2-0 on the road.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024
- Silvertips Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group - Everett Silvertips
- Game Day Hub September 21 at Kelowna - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Acquire G Ryan Tamelin from Victoria in Exchange for 8th-Round Pick - Spokane Chiefs
- Royals Acquire Draft Pick in Exchange for Ryan Tamelin - Victoria Royals
- Tigers Win Home Opener 4-2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Chiefs Return to States with Friday Night Match-Up at Wenatchee - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Head to Lethbridge in a Battle of the 2024 WHL Playoffs in Search of Their First Win of the Season - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Acquire Veteran Goaltender Cooper Michaluk from Spokane Chiefs - Prince George Cougars
- Columbus Blue Jackets Re-Assign Charlie Elick to Wheat Kings - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Game Preview: Prince George Cougars vs. Spokane Chiefs: September 21 - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.