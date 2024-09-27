Columbus Blue Jackets Re-Assign Charlie Elick to Wheat Kings

September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB - The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-assigned 18-year-old defenceman Charlie Elick to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Elick was selected by the Blue Jackets 36th overall in the 2nd round of this past summers 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He capped off this first camp experience by suiting up for a pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Charlie is expected to be returning to Brandon in the next day and will join the team on it's first road-trip this weekend when the Wheat Kings travel to Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

This move leaves only one player still away at NHL Camp, goaltender Carson Bjarnason who remains in Philadelphia.

Wheat Kings next home action is Friday Oct.4th when the Edmonton Oil Kings come to Brandon on Truth and Reconciliation night.

