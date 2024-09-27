Chiefs Acquire G Ryan Tamelin from Victoria in Exchange for 8th-Round Pick

September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired 2006-born goaltender Ryan Tamelin from the Victoria Royals in exchange for an 8th-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Tamelin was originally drafted by Spokane in the 9th round (183rd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

"When we made the trade yesterday with Cooper Michaluk, we knew that we'd need to add some quality depth at the position," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "Ryan is an 18-year-old goaltender we are familiar with. He had an excellent season last year with OHA Penticton U18. We would like to welcome Ryan back to the Chiefs organization."

At 6-foot-8, Tamelin posted a 2.82 GAA and .913 SV% over 18 games (13-4-0) with Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 Prep last season. In three playoff games, he had a 2.53 GAA and a .925 SV% (2-0-1). The Invermere, BC native made his Western Hockey League debut on January 13, 2024 and had 33 saves when the Royals took on the Saskatoon Blades.

After the 2023-24 WHL season, Tamelin was ranked 29th by NHL Central Scouting amongst North American goalies ahead of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas. He was also named a finalist for the U18 CSSHL Top Goaltender Award and a CSSHL First-Team All Star.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.