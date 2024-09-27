Chiefs Acquire G Ryan Tamelin from Victoria in Exchange for 8th-Round Pick
September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired 2006-born goaltender Ryan Tamelin from the Victoria Royals in exchange for an 8th-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Tamelin was originally drafted by Spokane in the 9th round (183rd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.
"When we made the trade yesterday with Cooper Michaluk, we knew that we'd need to add some quality depth at the position," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "Ryan is an 18-year-old goaltender we are familiar with. He had an excellent season last year with OHA Penticton U18. We would like to welcome Ryan back to the Chiefs organization."
At 6-foot-8, Tamelin posted a 2.82 GAA and .913 SV% over 18 games (13-4-0) with Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 Prep last season. In three playoff games, he had a 2.53 GAA and a .925 SV% (2-0-1). The Invermere, BC native made his Western Hockey League debut on January 13, 2024 and had 33 saves when the Royals took on the Saskatoon Blades.
After the 2023-24 WHL season, Tamelin was ranked 29th by NHL Central Scouting amongst North American goalies ahead of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas. He was also named a finalist for the U18 CSSHL Top Goaltender Award and a CSSHL First-Team All Star.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024
- Chiefs Acquire G Ryan Tamelin from Victoria in Exchange for 8th-Round Pick - Spokane Chiefs
- Royals Acquire Draft Pick in Exchange for Ryan Tamelin - Victoria Royals
- Tigers Win Home Opener 4-2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Chiefs Return to States with Friday Night Match-Up at Wenatchee - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Head to Lethbridge in a Battle of the 2024 WHL Playoffs in Search of Their First Win of the Season - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Acquire Veteran Goaltender Cooper Michaluk from Spokane Chiefs - Prince George Cougars
- Columbus Blue Jackets Re-Assign Charlie Elick to Wheat Kings - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Game Preview: Prince George Cougars vs. Spokane Chiefs: September 21 - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Acquire G Ryan Tamelin from Victoria in Exchange for 8th-Round Pick
- Preview: Chiefs Return to States with Friday Night Match-Up at Wenatchee
- Chiefs Trade G Cooper Michaluk to Prince George in Exchange for 2027 5th-Round Pick
- Seattle Kraken Reassign Berkly Catton to Spokane
- Chiefs Open Season in Dramatic Fashion, Defeat Cougars 4-3 in Overtime