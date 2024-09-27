Game Preview: Prince George Cougars at Vancouver Giants: September 27

September 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







LANGLEY, BC - Tonight, at the Langley Events Centre, the Prince George Cougars Cougars kick off their first road trip of the season beginning against the Vancouver Giants at 7:00 pm. Tonight kick-starts a five-game road swing for Prince George.

LAST GAME RECAP: The Prince George Cougars earned their first victory of the 2024-25 campaign with a 3-1 win over the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday, September 21st at the CN Centre. Jett Lajoie, Carlin Dezainde, and Matteo Danis delivered the Cougar offence, and netminder Josh Ravensbergen earned his first victory of the season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD PREVIEW: Tonight is the first of eight meetings between the Prince George Cougars and the Vancouver Giants. The Cougars finished the season series 6-2 against Vancouver last season. Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in points against Vancouver with 15 points (8-7-15) in eight games.

STRIKING A DEAL WITH SPOKANE: The Cougars acquired goaltender Cooper Michaluk from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a fifth-round selection in 2027. Michaluk, 19, appeared in 71 games over four seasons in Spokane, including a 4-3 OT win where he defeated the Cougars, making 27 saves. In 71 games as a Chief, Michaluk is 21-34-6.

VIVA VILLY: Defenceman Viliam Kmec has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Kmec, 20, was a free agent invite to Vegas' development camp this past summer and has translated it into an NHL contract. Additionally, Kmec has returned to the Cougars for the 2024-25 season.

READY. SET. VEGAS.: Forwards Terik Parascak, Ondrej Becher, and Hunter Laing were all selected at this summer's NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV. The Washington Capitals drafted Parascak in the first round (#17 overall) and is the fifth Cougar ever to be selected in the opening round. The Lethbridge, AB native was named Co-Rookie of the Year during the Cougars' end-of-season awards, leading all Cougar rookies in scoring with 43 goals and 105 points in 68 games. He represented the Cougars at the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects' game and was the first Cougar selected in Las Vegas. Ondrej Becher's name was called a few rounds later as the Detroit Red Wings selected him in the third round (60th overall) of the draft. The Czechian forward had a career season with the Cougars, compiling 95 points over a 58-game span. A few rounds later, Hunter Laing heard his name called by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (170th overall). The 6'6 forward from Kelowna scored 11 times in the 23-24 season and was the final player from the Cougars to hear their name called at the NHL Draft.

LET'S GO CAMPING: Ten Cougars who are eligible to play in the WHL this season participated at NHL rookie camps in Septemebr - Riley Heidt (Minnesota), Koehn Ziemmer (Los Angeles), Terik Parascak (Washington), Ondrej Becher (Detroit), Borya Valis (Detroit), Bauer Dumanski (Detroit), Hunter Laing (Calgary), Carlin Dezainde (Boston), Viliam Kmec (Vegas), and Ty Young (Vancouver). Riley Heidt, Koehn Ziemmer, and Terik Parascak have each signed entry-level contracts with their NHL clubs. Valis, Dumanski, Laing, and Kmec have all returned to the Cougars.

Additionally, alumni Zac Funk (Washington), Hudson Thornton (Washington), Chase Pauls (New York Rangers) Chase Wheatcroft (Dallas), Jaxsen Wiebe (Anaheim), Tyler Brennan (New Jersey), and Ethan Samson (Philadelphia) all skated at NHL Camps.

O CANADA: Three Cougars earned the opportunity to represent the Maple Leaf at Hockey Canada Events this past summer. Riley Heidt and Josh Ravensbergen participated at the World Junior Summer Showcase while rookie defenceman Carson Carels was invited to the U17 High Performance Summer Showcase.

GET TO THE CHOPPER! Following a franchise record of 49-15-1-3, the Cougars were the recipients of multiple league awards and handed out their end-of-season awards. GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb was named the WHL's Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy Winner (Executive of the Year), and the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy winner (Coach of the Year). It's the first time a Cougars Coach and Executive has won this award in team history.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

WHEN: Friday, September 26, 2024

WHERE: Langley Events Centre

LISTEN: 94.3 The Goat

WATCH: WHL Live

