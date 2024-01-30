Thunder Weekly, January 30, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita made its first trip to South Carolina since 2016 this past weekend. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 26

Wichita at South Carolina, 7-1 L

Saturday, January 27

Wichita at South Carolina, 5-1 L

Sunday, January 28

Wichita at South Carolina, 5-4 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, February 2

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Short Stacks Night, presented by IHOP.

Saturday, February 3

Wichita at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Sunday, February 4

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Sunday Funday.

All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App The Sin Bin or click HERE

WICHITA

HOME: 9-10-1-0

AWAY: 3-12-5-0

OVERALL: 12-22-6-0

Last 10: 2-6-2-0

Streak: 0-3-1-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 30 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 21

Assists: Bates, 25

Points: Bates, 46

+/-: Kuzmeski, +10

PIM: Masella, Pouliot, 72

HOME COOKIN' - Wichita returns home this weekend for two of the next three games. The Thunder will play a heavy home schedule to begin February. Wichita plays five of the next seven at INTRUST Bank Arena with a trip on Saturday to Kansas City and a visit to Allen on Valentine's Day mixed into the schedule.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates got back into the scoring column over the weekend. He tallied his 21st goal of the season, which is one shy of his career-high. He also netted an assist on Saturday night. Bates is tied for fourth in scoring with 46 points and tied for fourth in goals.

DICKY - Jay Dickman had three points on Sunday afternoon. He has two three-point games so far this season. The Shoreview, Minnesota native is tied for second in power play goals (9). Dickman also has six points over his last six games (3g, 3a).

TWO - Mitchell Russell picked up his first two points of the season on Sunday. He was assigned to Wichita on January 17. Russell has two helpers in four games.

BUCKEYE - Quinn Preston has three points in five games since coming back from Belfast. He recorded his second of the year on Sunday on the power play.

200 - Brayden Watts and Jake Wahlin are both nearing 200 ECHL games. Watts sits at 194 entering the week while Wahlin is at 185 games played in the ECHL.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 11-3-2. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 1-19-4.

SPECIAL - One bright spot for the Thunder continues to be the team's power play. Wichita is eighth in the league at home, going 16-for-68 (23.5%). Overall, The Thunder are 33-for-136, good for 24.3%.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for sixth with two shorthanded goals...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 26 minor penalties and tied for third among rookies with 72 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for first with seven major penalties...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with five major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is first among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 6-5-4 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-2-2 when leading after two...

