Ten Gladiator Games to be Broadcasted Live on Peachtree TV
January 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators have announced today that the club has joined the Peachtree TV Sports Network for ten home broadcasts the remainder of this season.
The Gladiators are proud to join the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, the Georgia Swarm of the National Lacrosse League, the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G-League, and the Atlanta Hustle of the American Ultimate Disc League as local sports organizations to be broadcasted on this network.
Please find the schedule below.
Date Opponent Venue Broadcast Start Time Theme
February 3rd South Carolina Stingrays Gas South Arena 7:00PM Women in Business
February 4th South Carolina Stingrays Gas South Arena 3:00PM Stick it to Cancer
February 13th South Carolina Stingrays Gas South Arena 7:00PM Heart Health
February 18th Greenville Swamp Rabbits Gas South Arena 3:00PM No Theme
March 2nd Greenville Swamp Rabbits Gas South Arena 7:00PM Thrashers
March 17th Toledo Walleye Gas South Arena 3:00PM St. Patrick's Day
March 22nd Trois-Rivières Lions Gas South Arena 7:30PM Hops + Hockey
March 23rd Orlando Solar Bears Gas South Arena 7:00PM Military
April 3rd Jacksonville Icemen Gas South Arena 7:00PM No Theme
April 4th Florida Everblades Gas South Arena 7:00PM No Theme
The ten games will be available over the air on channel 17.2 and on Comcast and Spectrum cable, throughout Georgia and Alabama.
The Gladiators will continue to stream games via FloHockey, the ECHL's exclusive online streaming service. In addition, you can catch the Glads audio feed for free each game on MixLR, as well.
