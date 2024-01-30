Grizzlies Gameday: Rare Tuesday Road Game for the Grizzlies at Kansas City

Utah Grizzlies (18-22, 36 points, .450 Win %) @ Kansas City Mavericks (29-8-2, 60 points, .769 Win %)

Date: January 30, 2024 Venue: Cable Dahmer Arena

Game Time: 6:05 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11054751-2024-utah-grizzlies-vs-kansas-city-mavericks?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Tuesday's Matchup

It's the only Tuesday game for the Grizzlies all season. It's the third of nine meetings this season between the Grizzlies and Mavericks. Utah split a 2-game series at Kansas City on January 19-20. The Grizz are 10-5 in their last 15 games. Utah has won 4 games in a row. The Grizzlies have finished games strong as of late as they are outscoring opponents 9 to 0 in the third periods over the past 4 games.

Games This Week

Tuesday - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Friday, February 2, 2024 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Saturday, February 3, 2024 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm. BOK Center.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games Last Week

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Rapid City 2 Utah 4 - Trent Miner stopped 32 of 34 for Utah. Mick Messner had 2 assists. Alex Beaucage, Adam Berg, Tyler Penner and Ryan Sandelin each scored a goal for Utah. James Hardie and Logan Nelson had the Rush goals. Utah outshot RC 38 to 34.

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Rapid City 3 Utah 6 - Aaron Aragon and Ryan Sandelin each scored 2 goals. Josh Wesley had 1 goal and 2 assists. Brandon Cutler had 1 goal. Alex Beaucage, Dylan Fitze and Cole Gallant each had 2 assists. Utah had a sellout crowd of 8,572.

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Rapid City 2 Utah 4 - Utah overcame a 2-0 deficit in the third period as they scored 4 goals in a 9 minute 27 second stretch. Josh Wesley had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Nathan Burke, Brandon Cutler and Tyler Penner also scored a goal for Utah. Grizz outshot the Rush 43 to 22. Mick Messner had 2 assists for Utah, who have won 6 in a row vs Rapid City.

Outstanding Crowds at Maverik Center

A season high crowd of 10,498 saw the Grizzlies win 4-2 on January 27, 2024. It was the largest crowd for a Grizzlies home game since January 19, 2019 when 10,529 saw Utah beat Tulsa 4-1. A crowd of 8,572 was at Maverik Center for the January 26, 2024 game vs Rapid City. Utah has had some outstanding crowds as of late at Maverik Center. Over their last 8 home games Utah has a combined crowd of 57,288, an average of 7,161 per game. For the season Utah is averaging 5,556 fans per game.

Recent Transactions: Sandelin Recalled to Colorado

January 29 - Forward Ryan Sandelin was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 29 - Forward Jordan Stallard was suspended by team, removed from roster.

January 27 - Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled by Colorado (AHL). Miner saved 32 of 34 on January 24 vs Rapid City. He stopped 45 of 48 in a 6-3 win on January 26.

January 24 - Grizzlies release defenseman Sam Rossini. He had an assist in each of his 2 games with Utah.

January 24 - Goaltender Trent Miner and forwards Alex Beaucage and Ryan Sandelin were reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

January 22 - Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley was reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Wesley is 2nd among league defenseman with 10 goals.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Josh Wesley is 2nd among all league defenseman with 10 goals. Wesley is a +6 in his last 2 games. He had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick vs Rapid City on January 27. Wesley is 3rd among league defenseman with 115 shots on goal.

Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among league rookie defenseman with 24 points (7g, 17a). Mayhew has a point in 10 of his last 14 games.

Brett Stapley has a point in 12 of his last 16 games. Stapley leads Utah in assists (25) and points (34). Stapley is tied with Cole Gallant for the club lead with 8 multiple point games.

Cole Gallant leads Utah with 10 assists in 12 games in January. He leads all Utah rookies with 30 points (7g, 23a).

Brandon Cutler leads Utah in goals (17), PIM (55), Shots on Goal (145), Game Winning Goals (3) and power play goals (4). Cutler has a point in 4 straight games and a point in 8 of his last 10 games.

Nathan Burke is 2nd on the Grizzlies with 11 goals.

Mick Messner has 4 assists in his last 3 games.

Dylan Fitze has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 12 games in January. Fitze is a +6 in January.

Tyler Penner has a point in 4 straight games. Penner has 6 assists in his last 9 games. Penner has appeared in 184 straight regular season games, 208 straight including the playoffs for Utah since the start of the 2021-22 season. He has Utah's game winning goal in 2 of the last 3 games.

Alex Beaucage has 1 goal, 3 assists and 19 shots on goal in his first 3 games with the Grizzlies.

Ryan Sandelin had 3 goals, 1 assist and 22 shots on goal in 3 games last week.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is outscoring opponents 9 to 0 in the third periods over their last 4 games. Utah is 10-5 over their last 15 games and 7-5 in January 2024. Utah has won 6 straight home games. Utah is 14 -6 at home this season, outscoring opponents 71 to 54. A crowd of 10,498 was at Maverik Center on January 27, 2024. It was the Grizzlies largest home crowd since January 19, 2019 where 10,529 fans saw Utah defeat Tulsa 4-1. Utah is 2-0 in games past regulation this season. The 2 games past regulation are the fewest of any team in the league. Utah is 12-3 when scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthanded goals this season. Utah is outshooting opponents 447 to 370 in the third periods this season. Utah is 10-2 when leading after 1 period and 11-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 8-0 at home when leading after 1 period.

Players Who Have Appeared in Every Game

There are 4 players who have appeared in all 40 games for the Grizzlies this season. They include forwards Brandon Cutler, Cole Gallant, Mick Messner and Tyler Penner.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 18-22

Home record: 14-6

Road record: 4-16

Win percentage: .450

Streak: Won 4

Standings Points: 36

Last 10: 6-4

Goals per game: 3.05 (Tied 20th) Goals for: 122

Goals against per game: 3.45 (18th) Goals Against: 138

Shots per game: 32.20 (9th)

Shots against per game: 33.28 (21st)

Power Play: 19 for 130 - 14.6 % (Tied 27th)

Penalty Kill: 93 for 128 - 72.7 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 466. 11.65 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 12-3.

Opposition Scores First: 6-19.

Record in One Goal Games: 6-7.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 30 46 44 2 122

Opposition 43 52 43 0 138

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (17)

Assists: Brett Stapley (25)

Points: Stapley (34)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (55)

Power Play Points: Kyle Mayhew/Stapley (9)

Power Play Goals: Cutler (4)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (7)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (145)

Shooting Percentage: Aaron Aragon (16.3 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (3)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (8)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Metcalf (1)

